WeBo Tennis
The Western Boone tennis team defeated Rossville 4-1 on Tuesday night.
At No. 1 singles, Gavin Hawkins topped Roman Stmyer 6-0, 6-3.
At No. 2 singles, Brady Warmoth lost to Zac Wainscott 6-3, 6-1 and at No. 3 singles, Jon Rutherford topped Brody Skinner 6-3, 6-3.
At No. 1 doubles, Andrew Petro and Tyler Konz topped Ryan Clendenon and Ashton Abbott 6-2, 6-4.
At No. 2 doubles, Garrett Prickett and Owen Oakley lost to Levi Darnell and Eli Barnes 6-2, 6-2.
WeBo Volleyball
The Western Boone volleyball team lost in five sets to McCutcheon 25-20, 22-25, 25-23, 21-25, 15-11 on Tuesday night.
Raegan Durbin had 30 kills and Alayna Christner had 12.
Isabell Grady had four.
Isabel Adams had six aces.
Emmerson Gott had four blocks and Raegan Durbin had three.
Adams had nine digs and Olivia Smith had seven.
Janie Ransom had 46 assists.
WeBo Girls Soccer
The Western Boone girls soccer team topped Rossville 7-2.
Addie Jones had a hat trick for the Stars, who also got two goals from Kale Conner and goals from Rebecca Rustin and Lindsey Steimel.
The Stars travel to Franklin Central on Thursday.
Lebanon Volleyball
The Lebanon volleyball team topped Southmont 3-0 (25-19, 25-20, 25-18).
The Tigers are now 6-11 and 3-1 in the Sagamore Conference. They are off until Tuesday at Zionsville.
Western Boone Golf
The Western Boone girls golf team topped North Putnam 173-218.
Stef Dickerson was the medalist with a 41. Ally Lewis shot a 42 followed by another personal best from Ally Sparks with a 44. Jada Scott went for a 45, Lyla Jackson a 49, Amaya Westerfeld 53 and Ila Stokes a 59.
Will Willems, The Lebanon Reporter
