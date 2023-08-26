DOVER - It had been a few years since the Western Boone tennis team won their own invite.
That changed Saturday with a dominant display over three matches.
Western Boone topped Covington 4-1, Lawrence Central 5-0 and Southmont 5-0 to win their invite title.
"We played well, especially with the heat this week, we really only had three hours on the courts this week, along with a late match on Tuesday night," Western Boone head coach Dustin Cunningham said. "This was a long, interesting week, but we had no issues health wise and were able to come out of here with three wins."
Against Covington, at No. 1 singles Gavin Hawkins topped Urban Roarks 6-3, 6-2.
At No. 2 singles, Covington's Carson Schaeffer topped Jon Rutherford 7-5, 6-2 and at No. 3 singles, Tyler Konz topped Luke Holycross 6-3, 6-1.
At No. 1 doubles, Andrew Petro and Garrett Prickett won 6-0, 6-0 over Brody Goodrich and Grissom Cope and at No. 2 doubles, Blake Maurath and Eli Mitchell topped Ben Stewart and Nathan Webster 6-0, 6-0.
Against Lawrence Central, Hawkins topped J.J. Hughes 6-2, 6-0. At No. 2 singles, BRady Warmoth topped Jeremiah Dixon 6-1, 6-0 and at No. 3 singles, Rutherford topped Evan Connors 6-3, 6-3.
Petro and Konz topped James Seal and Xavier Cisco 7-5, 6-1 and at No. 2 doubles, Prickett and Owen Oakley topped Stephen Davis and Paul Scherzer 6-1, 6-2.
Finishing with Southmont, Hawkins topped Gavin Downey 6-0, 6-3.
At No. 2 singles, Warmoth topped Colton Cory 6-1, 7-5 and at No. 3 singles, Rutherford topped Caden Allen 6-3, 6-2.
At No. 1 doubles, Petro and Konz topped Owen McCutchen and Dean McGaughey 6-1, 6-1. At No. 2 doubles, Prickett and Oakley topped Chazz Long and Alex Garcia 6-0, 6-3.
Western Boone had already faced Covington and Southmont throughout the regular season, defeating both.
Cunningham said they had certain things they wanted to emphasis in those rematches.
"The biggest issue we have had to this point is starting slow," Cunningham said. "So the time we did have practice this week, we've been focused on making sure we're doing the little things right starting in warm ups and carrying that over. I think we improved on that today."
Western Boone faces Frankfort and Lebanon next week in Sagamore Conference action.
Cunningham said the Stars want to take the success from Saturday and carry it over.
"We are 1-0 in conference to start and we want to improve on that, then obviously we have our big county and conference rival on Thursday in Lebanon," Cunningham said. "We aren't going to look ahead though, and are just focused on getting off to a good start with Frankfort on Tuesday."
