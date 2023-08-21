DOVER - They aren't a finished product, but the Western Boone volleyball team is finding some success early in the season.
Western Boone finished 2-1 at their invite on Saturday, improving to 4-1 on the year.
"I was happy with the first two matches especially," Western Boone head coach Laura Bragg said. "Hamilton Heights is a really good team and their libero is outstanding so we had to move our hits around and find different shots. Against Mount Vernon, the first set was 27-25 and with some of the injuries we have and inexperience we have - to be able to stick with them was great."
The Stars won the opening match over Hamilton Heights 25-22, 13-25, 15-13.
Raegan Durbin had 14 kills, with Alayna Christner having five and Emmerson Gott adding four and three blocks.
Durbin added 10 digs, with Janie Ransom having 25 assists and three aces.
In the second match of the day, the Stars dropped their first match of the year to Mount Vernon 27-25, 25-13.
Durbin had 11 kills, while Gott had four and Christner had three. Both Gott and Christner had three blocks. Ransom had 17 assists and six digs.
The Stars bounced back to top Heritage Christian in the third match 25-23, 25-12.
Durbin had 19 kills and nine digs. Olivia Smith had seven digs and Emma Miller had six.
Ransom had 26 assists.
"We talked to the team after the Mount Vernon match about how they were being too hard on themselves," Bragg said. "When you play these high caliber teams, you can't get in your head, you just have to refocus on the next point. We did that better in the third match."
The Stars went 4-1 in the opening week of the year, picking up wins over Monrovia and North Putnam before Saturday's tournament.
Bragg said it was a good opening week for the group.
"We just want to make sure we are improving every week," Bragg said. "We want to continue to build that mental toughness and not let some inexperience against good opponents go to our heads. We just have to keep learning every match."
Western Boone heads to Zionsville on Tuesday for a non-conference match.
"Zionsville is a very good team, just like Mount Vernon was," Bragg said. "I am glad we got to see a team like that this morning, so we won't be shocked when Zionsville comes out with a very big front line."
