The Western Boone girls golf team took care of business on Thursday evening at Harrison Hills.

The Stars won a four-way match with Attica, Seeger and Fountain Central.

The Stars shot a 188, besting Attica's 210, Seeger's 217 and Fountain Central's 239.

Stef Dickerson was the medalist with a 40. Ally Lewis was second with a 42.

Lyla Jackson had a 52, Lillie Cripe had a 54 and Jada Scott had a 56.

Ally Sparks shot a 51 playing as an individual, and Jaylee Dickerson shot a 60 as an individual.

Western Boone is off until Tuesday, when they face West Lafayette at Purdue.

Will Willems is the Sports Editor of the Lebanon Reporter. Follow him on Twitter @Will_Willems.

