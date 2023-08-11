The Western Boone girls golf team took care of business on Thursday evening at Harrison Hills.
The Stars won a four-way match with Attica, Seeger and Fountain Central.
The Stars shot a 188, besting Attica's 210, Seeger's 217 and Fountain Central's 239.
Stef Dickerson was the medalist with a 40. Ally Lewis was second with a 42.
Lyla Jackson had a 52, Lillie Cripe had a 54 and Jada Scott had a 56.
Ally Sparks shot a 51 playing as an individual, and Jaylee Dickerson shot a 60 as an individual.
Western Boone is off until Tuesday, when they face West Lafayette at Purdue.
