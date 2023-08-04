The Western Boone girls golf team picked up a pair of wins over Clinton Prairie and Clinton Central on Thursday evening.
The Stars shot a 176, besting the Gophers (224) and Bulldogs (226).
Ally Lewis picked up medalist honors, shooting a 39.
Stef Dickerson finished second with a 42.
Jada Scott had a 45 and Ila Stokes had a 50 to round out the scorers.
Lillie Cripe shot a 51, Lyla Jackson had a 52 and Jaylee Dickerson had a 57, as did Isabella Fettig.
