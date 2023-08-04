Photo.jpeg

The Western Boone girls golf team picked up a pair of wins over Clinton Prairie and Clinton Central on Thursday evening.

The Stars shot a 176, besting the Gophers (224) and Bulldogs (226).

Ally Lewis picked up medalist honors, shooting a 39.

Stef Dickerson finished second with a 42.

Jada Scott had a 45 and Ila Stokes had a 50 to round out the scorers.

Lillie Cripe shot a 51, Lyla Jackson had a 52 and Jaylee Dickerson had a 57, as did Isabella Fettig.

Will Willems is the Sports Editor of the Lebanon Reporter. Follow him on Twitter @Will_Willems.

