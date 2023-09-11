The Western Boone tennis team will be extremely busy over the final weeks of the season.
After playing five matches in five days to end last week, the Stars started another busy stretch Monday where they play seven matches in the final two weeks of the regular season to get ready for the sectional.
The stretch started in a positive way for the Stars, as they topped Greencastle 5-0.
"The big thing for us is to just continue to drill the little things we have to improve on," Western Boone head coach Dustin Cunningham said. "We had so many opportunities on Saturday especially (at the Lebanon Invite) where we would be ahead in points and we couldn't finish. Or situations where we would get to the right spot on the court, and just hit the next ball into the net. We are trying to improve on those things for the end run here."
At No. 1 singles, Gavin Hawkins topped Jay Glotzbach 6-0, 6-0. At No. 2 singles, Brady Warmoth topped Joel Hammond 6-2, 6-2 and at No. 3 singles, Jon Rutherford topped Paul Lewis 6-1, 6-2.
At No. 1 doubles, Andrew Petro and Tyler Konz topped Mitch Staggers and Kyle Brentlinger 6-1, 6-2 and at No. 2 doubles, Garrett Prickett and Owen Oakley topped Keito Noro and Daniel Johnston 6-2, 6-1.
The Stars are back in action at Rossville on Tuesday.
"We have four matches in four days this week, and six matches scheduled last week and three more this week," Cunningham said. "We just have to make sure the guys stay fresh and aren't being overused. But this is the fun part. We have practiced all season and now we get a chance to play. We want to improve our standing in conference and make sure we continue to get better heading into the sectional."
