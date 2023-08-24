DOVER - There can be a lot of momentum swings in a volleyball match.
But after visiting Covenant Christian seemed to take the momentum from the host Western Boone Stars in the second set of their match on Thursday night - the Stars knew exactly what to do en route to a 3-1 (25-10, 23-25, 25-14, 25-16) win.
"'Our first set was awesome and we wanted to play clean like that the whole match, but volleyball is such a momentum sport where if a couple things don't go right other teams make runs like in the second set," Western Boone head coach Laura Bragg said. "But we were able to bounce back."
The Stars had no problems in the first set, closing on a 16-4 run to win the set.
They seemed to be in a good spot to go up 2-0, leading 21-17 in the second set, but Covenant closed on a 8-2 run to even the match.
But the visitors momentum didn't last long.
The Stars started the third set on a 7-1 run behind two blocks from Alayna Christner and two aces from Raegan Durbin.
The Warriors got no closed than four the rest of the way.
The fourth set was a little closer, with WeBo leading just 8-6 early, but used a 9-5 spurt to go up 17-11 and cruised from there.
"We rotated some players into some spots after the second set," Bragg said. "I thought Isabel Adams really stepped up huge today. She played more in that third and fourth set in the back row, and really helped us with our passing."
The back row is still somewhat of a work in progress for the Stars, as they are still trying different combinations to see who works best in what role.
Bragg said the Stars knew that was an area that wouldn't be set right away, and that they using these first couple of weeks to find the right combinations.
"Losing nearly all our back row last year, we knew it was going to be a little bit of a struggle early," Bragg said. "We are fortunate that we have a lot of girls who are good passers, so we can try some different things if one thing doesn't work."
Western Boone travels to Park Tudor on Tuesday, before starting conference play on Wednesday against Southmont.
Bragg said the Stars are going to take advantage of the long weekend to get ready for conference play.
"We are giving them the day off Friday just giving them some time to recover," Bragg said. "We are going to have an intense practice Saturday and make sure we are getting for conference play."
