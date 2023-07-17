NEW CASTLE – The key for any team is to peak at the right time of the season.
That is what the Zionsville Little League Major (12U) Softball All-Stars have done, and it has led them to a state championship.
Zionsville defeated Chet Waggoner Little League 10-5 on Monday afternoon, securing the state championship.
“It was great to see it come together,” Zionsville manager Keith Deaton said. “This tournament, the team really excelled in all three facets of the game – pitching was strong, we had strong defense and our bats came alive. It feels like we are playing really good softball right now and are heading into regionals with a lot of confidence.”
The All-Stars needed to be at their best after dropping a 5-0 game to Floyds Knobs Little League on Saturday afternoon to fall into the consolation bracket.
But Zionsville dug deep, topping Roselawn Little League 17-1 and New Castle 13-6 to earn themselves a rematch with Floyds Knobs in the consolation bracket final.
They came away with a 6-4 win to advance to the championship game, where they topped Chet Waggoner 10-5.
“In the loss, we left 10 runners in scoring position, so we really just made sure the girls knew that we were getting the hits and the runners, we just needed the timely hits,” Deaton said. “We just wanted to keep their confidence levels up, make sure they knew the hits were coming and they really turned it on the last few games.”
On Monday, Zionsville took a 1-0 lead on a Sienna Kirschner single in the bottom of the first inning.
After Chet Waggoner tied it up in the second, Zionsville retook the lead 3-1 on an error.
Leading 3-2, Zionsville added two runs in the third on an Olivia Patton ground out and a Hadley St. John triple.
Chet Waggoner got within 5-3 in the fifth, but Zionsville put it away with five runs in the bottom of the inning.
Kirschner hit a 2-run double, Patton hit a 2-run single and St. John capped the scoring with a run-scoring double.
Kirschner was 3-for-3 with three RBIs and two runs scored. Patton was 2-for-3 with a run scored and three RBIs and St. John was 2-for-3 with two RBIs.
It was a total team effort, Deaton said, with every girl contributing. During a couple games this weekend, every girl on the team scored a run.
On Monday, eight different players scored a run, had a hit or an RBI.
“After the games, I could look in the huddle and into the eyes of every one of our players and tell them they had a contribution to the win,” Deaton said. “They could look at the scoreboard and see the results when we all play a part in it.”
Along with strong hitting (Zionsville scored 10.1 runs a game in six games), they also had good defense and pitching.
Zionsville was the only team in the tournament to not allow a team to score more than six runs in any game.
They allowed just 3.5 runs a game.
In the championship game, Kirschner struck out four and allowed just two earned runs.
“Our three pitchers – Olivia Miller, Hadley St. John and Sienna Kirschner – all had great control and hit their spots all tournament,” Deaton said. “I have to give a special shout out to Sienna Kirschner, who really shut down two of the state powerhouse little league teams in Floyds Knobs and Chet Waggoner. I would put her up against any pitcher in the state at our level and I am looking forward to seeing how she does against the other regional teams.”
With the win, Zionsville advances to the Central Region Little League Tournament, which will be held in Whitestown next week.
Zionsville will open up the tournament on Monday at 11 a.m. against the winner of Nebraska and Wisconsin.
It will be the second time in three years Zionsville is playing in the tournament, Deaton is hoping his team can have similar success to the 2021 team that reached the Little League Softball World Series.
“First and foremost, it is going to be great playing in front on a home crowd,” Deaton said. “Looking back a couple years ago, even in a COVID situation the Zionsville girls had great support top to bottom. We are fortunate to have the opportunity to represent Zionsville at this stage and the kids are really excited to get a chance to play on that field in front of the cameras and crowd. We just want to represent the community the best we can.”
Attendance for the tournament is free.
For those who can attend in person, all the games will be broadcast on the ESPN streaming service ESPN+.
