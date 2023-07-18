The annual Street Legal and ATV Mud Bog took place on Sunday night at the North Track of the Boone County 4-H Fairgrounds.
A total of 10 classes braved the elements to compete in the event.
The night started with the Mini Mudders.
Lebanon's Caden Kouns won the class having a combined time of 17.48 seconds for two runs. Lebanon's Charlie Click was second with a combined time of 25.21, and Lebanon's Parker Shirley coming in third in a combined time of 31.05.
The next class was the A-Class 4-wheel drive ATVs.
Thorntown's Sam Wynkoop was the winner in a combined time of 13.15 seconds. Advance's Zach Hammon was second in a combined time of 13.89 seconds and Hayley Kouns was third in a time of 15.87 seconds.
The B-Class, 2-wheel drive ATVs was next.
The winner was Whitestown's Jacob Alter, who finished his two runs in a combined time of 13.23 seconds. Wynkoop was second in a combined 15.45, with Jamestown's Emma Hosfield third in a combined time of 15.51 seconds.
Rounding out the top-5 in the nine drive class were Lebanon's Ava Davis (fourth, 15.79) and Lebanon's Taigun Bevard and Zach Hammons tying for fifth in a combined time of 17 seconds.
The C-Class ATVs had three competitors, with Jamestown's Lily Hosfield winning in a time of 15.79 seconds. AnaBelle Davis was second in 16.81 and Knox Davis was third in 17.85 seconds.
Parker Jones won the snowmobile class with a combined time of 9.43 seconds.
In the Dirtbike Class, Kyle Worman of Lebanon won in a combined time of of 9.67 seconds. Quinten Gill of Lebanon was second in 10.24 seconds and Robert Kouns of Lebanon was third.
Brad Phillipo won the UTV Class with a combined time of 14.47 seconds, and in the Expo class, Sam Wynkoop won in a time of 20.86 seconds. Noah Parr was second in 21.91 and Phillipo was third.
The final two classes were the truck classes.
In the Modified Class, Tyler Knight was the only one to make it through the pit, and had a combined distance of 332-feet-2-inches for his two runs.
Leon Faulkenburg was second with a combined distance of 258-feet-7-inches, with James Knight third with a distance of 256-feet-2-inches.
Craig Dwiggins came in fourth, with James Knight fifth.
In the Stock Class, Katie Dwiggins was the winner with a distance of 287-feet-5-inches. She just edged out Brandon Hicks, who was second in a distance of 285-feet-9-inches.
Zach Hammon was third with a distance of 246-feet-8-inches, with David Weber coming in fourth with a combined distance of 240-feet-6-inches and Tim Bunch placing fifth in a distance of 238-feet-8-inches.
