After graduating a big senior class, the Western Boone football team needed some players to step up into leadership positions.
Enter Philip Talbott.
The senior was a key contributor last year for the Stars on the defensive side of the ball, and will take on an even bigger role this year, playing parts in all three phases.
“I’m ready to get after it,” Talbott said this week. “We had a big graduating class last year, but I think we have guys stepping up and are going to be ready to go. We are going to hit it with a full head of steam this fall.”
Western Boone head coach Justin Pelley said players like Talbott are extremely valuable to any program, and that Talbott has been able to adapt to whatever the role the Stars have put him in.
“He’s just solid,” Pelley said. “He’s always been an outside linebacker and we are moving him to corner. He is playing wing on offense, and that is probably our most important position offensively. He is working hard and we are working on keeping him healthy because he’s important for us.”
Over the past several seasons, the Stars haven’t had as many two-way players as they had when Pelley first took over prior to the 2013 season.
This year the Stars, especially early, may have more of that as they get accustomed to new roles.
It can be a challenge, but one Pelley said Talbott and his teammates are embracing.
“It can be tough (having guys go both ways) because in between series you don’t have the whole group over there talking through things,” Pelley said. “But it’s fun too. Our guys know what’s going on and they bring the younger guys along.”
Talbott was a linebacker last year for the Stars, finishing with 27 tackles, including 10.5 for a loss.
He was also fourth on the team with 3.5 sacks and forced a fumble.
This year, the Stars have moved him out to cornerback, a position that he has played before and one that he is excited to get back to.
“I used to play corner in youth football, and I actually prefer corner, I like it a lot,” Talbott said. “I’m just excited to get out there and play. But moving from linebacker to corner, it’s been a pretty smooth transition.”
But that is just the start of where Talbott will be contributing for the Stars.
He will also be playing on the wing offensively, where his athleticism can be a weapon for the Stars.
While that has taken a little more adjusting than switching from linebacker to corner, it is something Talbott has enjoyed.
“It was a lot more studying plays, and making sure I know what we are doing on the field,” Talbott said. “On offense we are in charge of moving the ball and you have to prioritize it and keep it safe. It was a different style of learning, but I think it’s gone well.”
As if playing on defense and offense wasn’t enough of a challenge, Talbott will also take on the kicking duties for the Stars this year.
In limited action filling in last year he kicked off a few times and had a 30.5 yard average on two punts. But he has put in a lot of time there as well.
“I spent all summer at camps and working on my kicking with personal trainers,” Talbott said. “I have really improved my kicking game from the end of last year. I’m staying healthy this year, so I’m ready to get after it and feel better.”
While this year’s senior class isn’t as big for the Stars, they have really embraced being leaders on the team.
Pelley said one of the enjoyable parts of coaching is seeing players grow into leaders during their four years at the school, and Talbott is a good example of that.
“It’s been a lot of fun so far,” Pelley said. “Starting in January with some stuff, and then the summer stuff in June, it’s been a fun group to be around and fun to coach. They are asking good questions and taking a lot of responsibility. They haven’t been asked to do that before because they had some big classes in front of them, but they are stepping up to the plate.”
Talbott and the Stars now hope that all that hard work pays off in their season opener on Friday against Sheridan.
He said he and his teammates are ready to show what they have been working on all off-season.
“I definitely feel like we have put in the work during the off-season,” Talbott said. “We have some young guys stepping up and getting ready to fill some important roles. I am ready to get after it.”
