After a successful regular season a year ago, the Zionsville boys soccer team suffered an opening-round loss in the sectional a year ago.
But that hasn't dampened the belief with the Eagles this year, as they have reloaded and are ready to contend once again.
Head coach Rob Jordan said while it wasn't necessarily the biggest motivator in the off-season, it did leave a little bit of a bad taste in their mouths.
"Our kids don't need that external motivation they have that internal motivation where they want to excel and be better," Jordan said. "But that definitely has a piece to it. No one likes to lose in the first game of the sectional, especially when you have a really good team."
Coming into the year, the Eagles have the same high expectations that they do every year.
They first want to win the always tough HCC, and then make a deep run in the post-season.
As they prepare for the season opener, Jordan said the Eagles are in a pretty good place.
"The season comes so quick, and you are still trying to figure things out," Jordan said. "You are still trying to figure out what you're going to do and who's going to play where. Getting things sorted can be tough, but they have been training hard and they are fighting for their spots. It's been exciting to see and I am pleased with how they are playing for the most part."
The Eagles lost their top two scorers to graduation from a year ago, but some key pieces as well.
Alek Habecker had six goals and four assists last year, and the Eagles also return goalkeeper Angelo Badalow and midfielder Ryan Minor.
Jordan said all three have been great leaders in practice.
"Alec Habecker has been doing a good job of leading the group," Jordan said. "He is injured right now, but even from the sidelines and during warmups he is doing a good job of leading. Ryan Minor has done really well and Angelo Badalow too. We have a really good group."
When looking at strengths of the team, Jordan said he thinks the team should be able to score a lot of goals.
The thing they have been working on now is securing the other end of the field.
"We want to hang our hat on how we defend," Jordan said. "I really believe that we got an offensive group of guys that can score goals, so we have to make sure we are strong on the back end. We have to be able to defend, and then play the ball out of the back to attack in multiple ways."
The Eagles open the season on Saturday morning at 11:30 a.m. when they take on Carmel.
Jordan said it's a good early season test for his group.
"When you play teams like Carmel, you want to make sure you are coming out and competing well," Jordan said. "Regardless of what happens score wise, you want to make sure that you are being competitive and playing as hard as you can. It's early in the season and there will be some hiccups, but you just want to give yourself a chance."
