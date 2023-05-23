A slow start didn't deter the Lebanon softball team on Tuesday night.
After being in a scoreless tie through two innings against Monrovia in the sectional semifinals, the Tigers bats woke up to score 11 runs over the final four innings and came away with an 11-1 six-inning win.
"We took a couple of innings to see what their pitcher was going to do," Lebanon head coach Robert Archambeau said. "She had a lot of spin on the ball and at the end of the day we were able to capitalize on some things. Our baserunning was fantastic and we were able to capitalize on some of their errors."
Lebanon came into the game scoring nearly 12 runs a game, and while they stranded five base runners in the first two innings, couldn't get the key hit they needed to break through.
Archambeau said the message in the dugout was all about controlling what the Tigers could.
"We knew that if we could keep them off the scoreboard, we would eventually figure out their pitcher," he said. "We were just making sure that if we weren't scoring, they wouldn't either. All around it was a really good game for our pitcher Krryn Miller and our defense and we are excited to face one of the best teams in the state tomorrow."
Lebanon broke through in the third inning.
With two on and two out, Hannah Wilborn reached on an error that scored two runs. Charli Albea and Lillie Hollingsworth followed with back-to-back doubles to make it 4-0.
In the fifth, the Tigers loaded the bases with no outs before Hollingsworth drove in two with a single to make it 6-0. After a wild pitch made it 7-0, Mackenzie Carey's single scored Hollingsworth to make it 8-0.
Wilborn's RBI-single, a bases-loaded walk to Hollingsworth and a ground out by Carey made it 11-0.
Abby Johnson was 2-for-2 with two walks for the Tigers.
Hollingsworth was 2-for-2 with a walk and four RBIs, while Albea was 2-for-3 with two runs scored.
Miller struck out six in six innings.
Lebanon will face Tri-West for the sectional championship at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Archambeau said he knows it will be a tough challenge against the Bruins an ace Audry Lowry.
"Audrey is extremely humble, hardworking and she puts herself in a position to be successful," the Lebanon coach said. "Their coaches really give her free range to take control of a game. We have to get a few key balls down and hope to get their batters off the bases. It's going to be a tough task but I think our girls will be up for it."
