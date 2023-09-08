LEBANON - Jeff Smock knew his team was getting better week by week.
On Friday night, they were able to put it together and claim their first win of the year with a 42-22 win over North Montgomery.
The win moved the Tigers to 1-3 on the year and 1-1 in the Sagamore Conference.
"You need to get that first win before you can get a second win," Smock said. "Sometimes when you dig yourself a hole at 0-3, you start reaching for straws and thinking your behind the eight ball a little bit. There is no question that we have gotten better every game, and the ultimate goal is to keep trending upward until the sectional. We have done that and we are trending in the right direction."
Lebanon scored first, with Jackson Folden rushing it in from a yard out to make it 7-0.
The Chargers answered on their ensuing drive, and got the two-point conversion to go up 8-7 with 10:19 left in the second quarter, and then recovered an onside kick.
But the Tigers defense held, and at the end of the second quarter, the Tigers took control.
Folden connected with Mason Crew for a touchdown to put the Tigers up 14-8 with 3:41 to go in the half, and after a turnover, Folden found Kaden Lark for a another score from 30 yards out to make it 21-8 with 2:31 to go.
The Tigers' defense forced a three-and-out, and North Montgomery punted deep to Lark, who returned the punt for a touchdown to make it 28-8 heading into the half.
"We knew we had to play complimentary football, and when team's gave us an opportunity, we had to take advantage," Smock said. "We got a turnover and turned it into points, and then forced them to punt and wanted to set up a big return. If Kaden catches it and has space, anything can happen. That was huge, but that complimentary football leading up to it made it happen."
Lebanon made it 35-8 on a run from Brendan Shockley on the opening drive of the third quarter.
North Montgomery scored to make it 35-16, but Folden found Lark for an 85-yard touchdown on a bubble screen to put the game away in the fourth quarter.
The three passing touchdowns by Folden were the first three by the Tigers this year.
Lark had eight receptions for 183 yards.
"Jackson is getting more and more confident each week," Smock said. "We didn't play well week one offensively, and we have played a little bit better the last two weeks and played better again tonight. Whether it's fair or not, a lot of that comes down to how your quarterback is playing, and he is leading his team right now. That's what is important."
The Tigers now travel to Frankfort next Friday to face the Hot Dogs.
The Hot Dogs have struggled to a 1-3 record this year, being out-scored 98-6 in two conference games.
"Our kids have done a good job of just focusing on improving each week and taking it one game at a time," Smock said. "Hopefully that continues (Saturday) when we break down the film, and then Monday when we practice. If we can continue to do that, and truly keep that as our focus, we will continue to trend upward."
