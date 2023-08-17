The Lebanon boys soccer team didn't feel like they played to their potential during their season opener on Wednesday night at Brownsburg.
The next night, they showed more of what they are capable of. Lebanon played well for nearly the entire 80 minutes, but settled for a 1-1 tie with Class 1A No. 4 University.
"The biggest thing is when everyone focuses, play with fundamentals and keeps their heads - we can play with quality teams," Lebanon head coach Scott Milam said. "If we played against Brownsburg like we did tonight, it would have been a different game. It may not have changed the overall outcome, but we could have kept the score closer."
Tied 0-0 at the half, Lebanon controlled the beginning part of the second half, and were rewarded for their pressure when they got a penalty kick with 21:51 left in the game.
Ylljon Emerllahu buried the kick to give the Tigers a 1-0 lead.
"We had our opportunities and we were able to capitalize on the one," Milam said. "We held better pressure across the entire game and we out-played them for the most part, we just have to be more clinical in the run of play."
The Tigers seemed poised to see the game out, but as they were trying to clear a free kick 10 minutes later, the ball deflected up and off the hand of a Tiger defender in the box, giving the Trailblazers a PK of their own.
They made their kick as well, and the game finished 1-1.
"It was kind of a fluke thing," Milam said. "They were both going up and our hand is up and hit the ball. We were trying to make a play and I will never fault our guys for that. We will move on from it."
Lebanon hosts their tournament on Saturday, welcoming Bethesda Christian, Park Tudor and Lafayette Central Catholic into the four-team field.
Milam said the Tigers want to build on the good things they did on Thursday night.
"We have to build on the foundation we laid tonight," Milam said. "We have to put last night behind us and build from here. We are potentially playing some other ranked teams on Saturday, so hopefully we come out and play like we did today and we can work our way through it."
