DANVILLE – The message of the week for the Lebanon football team was “what if.”
Head coach Jeff Smock stressed to his team that they had the ability to top Danville for the first time since 2018, they just had to show up and play to their ability.
And while they battled and showed progress, they ultimately came up a couple points short in a 28-26 final.
“We talked a lot about ‘what if’,” Smock said. “What if we showed up and became the team we want to be tonight – play a tough, disciplined brand of football. Before the game we asked them how they would answer that question. Our kids played tough football tonight. Against good team, it’s the small little things that make a difference. It’s that extra inch or foot that makes the difference, and in big games that’s what gets you.”
Lebanon trailed 28-20 with 2:36 to go after Danville scored a touchdown and got the two-point conversion.
After a couple of penalties, Danville squib kicked and gave Lebanon the ball at the Warrior 34.
The Tigers got a fourth-down conversion to keep the game alive, then scored on a 14-yard pass from Jackson Folden to Kaden Lark with a little more than a minute to go.
Needing a two-point conversion for the tie, the Tigers got a look they liked, but the pass was incomplete and Danville ran out the clock.
“We called timeout to make sure we got the look we wanted and it’s a good play for us,” Smock said. “They played it pretty well. We were trying to run a little bit of a rub, and I don’t know if worked as well as we wanted it too. Jackson tried to make a play and it’s tough. We were really close to stopping their two-point conversion, and almost got outs, it’s just a tough game that was decided by a couple points.”
The Tigers led 7-6 at halftime, with Folden getting them on the board with a 15-yard run.
The second half was more back-and-forth.
Danville scored on a 19-yard pass to go up 12-7 with 3:34 left in the third, but Lebanon responded when Folden broke through for a 71 yard touchdown run.
The Tigers then went up 20-12 with 9:17 to go on a 16 yard run from Brendan Shockley, but Danville scored on a 52-yard pass and got the 2-point conversion to tie the game with 7:48 to play.
Lebanon was forced to punt on its next possession, before Danville scored the go-ahead score and got the two-point conversion.
“We had some lapses in our coverage in the second half,” Smock said. “They were finding some windows in the underneath stuff that we were getting lost in a little bit. We were trying to stay ahead of them with some different coverages, because they are a good, well-coached team that will take advantage if you don’t mix it up. But with their intermediate passing game they were able to keep moving the sticks and keep us off balance.”
Lebanon faces North Montgomery next week.
“Our running game continues to improve and that’s a great sign,” Smock said. “Jackson did a great job tonight of taking what was there in a lot of spots. We still have a ton of room for improvement and have to keep working on the passing game. We saw more of it tonight which is a positive sign.”
