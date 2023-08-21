LEBANON - One of the main points of emphasis for the Lebanon volleyball team early this season has been on improving their mental toughness.
That was on full display on Monday night against Rossville.
After winning the first two sets relatively easily, the Hornets came back to take the third and take some momentum away from the Tigers.
But Lebanon dug deep, starting the fourth set by scoring 16 of the first 19 points of the set and cruised to a 3-1 (25-12, 25-18, 18-25, 25-14) win over the Hornets.
"We needed that win," Lebanon head coach Emily Vanatsky said. "We have been dealing with some injuries and mental toughness issues coming off this weekend, but tonight they came out, took some things personal and were ready to take care of business."
Lebanon trailed 12-10 in the third set, before Rossville went on a 8-3 spurt to go up 20-13 and finished off the set from there.
But rather than let that get them down, Lebanon recovered well.
They scored six of the first seven points of the fourth set, getting kills from Kinley Young and Averie Lollar in the process.
Back-to-back kills from Sydnie Starkey and Emily Sperry made it 10-2, and then they had back-to-back kills again to make it 14-2.
Rossville got no closer than seven the rest of the way.
"We talked going into that set about making it personal," Vanatsky said. "Even if there isn't a specific thing that is getting you fired up, give it everything you have. We wanted to get out of here in four and not go to a fifth set."
Early on, it didn't look a fifth set was even going to be on the radar.
The Tigers jumped out with two dominant sets to grab a 2-0 lead, the first time this year they took the opening set in a match.
"It was good to for us to see that we could do it and remind themselves that they can," Vanatsky said. "We have a young, inexperienced varsity team right now, so we just had to get some of the jitters out and show them that they can play at this level."
Starkey had 19 kills and Young had nine. Lollar added six.
Mya Nelson and Alli Albea each had eight digs.
The Tigers travel to Sheridan on Tuesday, then host Tri-West on Thursday in their Sagamore Conference opener.
Vanatsky said the Tigers have to take the momentum from Monday night into the rest of the week.
"We are preparing for Tri-West and we know it's going to be a tough match," Vanatsky said. "We have to make sure we are controlling our side and take care of what we can like we did tonight. As long as we don't get in our own heads, I think it will be a competitive match."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.