Lebanon head coach Jeff Smock said he was going to be able to tell a lot about his team and the way they handled themselves heading into Friday night's match-up with Frankfort.
While the Tigers have been steadily improving each week, the Hot Dogs have been struggling after winning their opener, being out-scored 137-14 over the previous three games.
And while the Tigers didn't want to run up the score, they did handle their business in a 42-6 win, improving to 2-3 on the year and 2-1 in the Sagamore Conference.
"The biggest thing we talked about all week was if we were a serious football team and want to reach our goals, you have to come out in games like this and play your brand of football," Smock said. "We weren't worried about putting up stats or scores, we just wanted to go out and execute our offense and defense. If we do that, the rest takes care of itself. The boys did a good job of that in the first half."
It didn't take long for Lebanon to grab control, taking a 7-0 lead on a 50-yard punt return from Kaden Lark.
Lebanon then went up 14-0 on its first real possession, scoring a 10-yard pass from Jackson Folden to Mason Crew with 4:58 to go in the first quarter.
On the ensuing kick-off, Frankfort fumbled, and Talon Purkhiser recovered and scored to make it 21-0.
"We talk every week about how in special teams we have to be sound in everything we do," Smock said. "We have to be the ones to force a big play and that can come in different ways. If you score on special teams, or get a turnover on special teams, your odds of winning that game go up drastically. It's about playing clean football in every phase, and we took a step forward tonight."
Brendan Shockley had it 28-0 with a 24-yard run later in the first quarter.
The Tigers added a 20-yard touchdown run from Levi Poland and after recovering another fumble, scored on a short pass from Folden to Sam Kyker to make it 42-0.
A big pass play got Frankfort down to the Lebanon 1 late in the first half, but the Tigers defense made a good stand to close the half and preserve the first-half shutout.
The Tiger reserves got to play the second half with a running clock and gain some valuable experience.
Smock said it wasn't perfect, but it was good to see the second unit get some time on a Friday night.
"In games like this, that is what you are trying to do," Smock said. "You want to give opportunities to that 'look' team, whose job it is every week to get the team ready. We were a little disappointed in our 2s tonight, we didn't feel like we played clean football, but that is what that group is all about, working to get better and learn against another teams ones."
The Tigers head to Tri-West next week to face the Bruins, who are the last unbeaten in the conference.
A win over Tri-West means that the Tigers are back in control of their own destiny in the conference title race.
"We are going to find out what kind of team we have," Smock said. "I feel like we let ourselves down Week 1, we came back and fought our butts off Week 2; we got better Week 3, but still dropped a game we shouldn't have. We are going to find out if we are a legit team or pretending to be. I'm excited for our guys. I think they are ready for challenge, but we are going to find out next week against one of the best in the conference. Coach Ward does a great job, they have a great team and it's going to be a good litmus test."
