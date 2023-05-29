CRAWFORDSVILLE — A pitchers’ duel went the way of Tri-West in the Sectional 25 title game on Monday afternoon against Lebanon.
For 6 1/2 innings, neither team could scratch across a run, but with 1-out in the bottom of the seventh, Tri-West’s Jack Catt delivered a single to center to plate Chase Hardman with the game’s only run and gave the Bruins the sectional title.
“We executed our game plan to a T in terms of how to approach a pitcher who has been outstanding all year,” Lebanon head coach Rick Cosgray said. “We got enough hits, we just didn’t get enough key hits.”
The Tigers had chances against Tri-West starter Isaac Pierson, who came into the game with a 7-1 record and a 1.22 ERA which included a complete game two-hitter against Lebanon in the regular season.
Lebanon had runners on in every inning – including two with one out in the first and fourth innings – but stranded eight base runners (including seven in scoring position).
“I’m not sure if we were putting too much pressure on ourselves to be ‘the guy’ and get the key hit or what it was,” Cosgray said. “We talked about it in the mid innings, just to stay relaxed and have a good approach. We just needed a simple single to get a run home. I don’t know what exactly it was, but it definitely wasn’t a lack of want.”
The Bruins also had some chances throughout the leaving two on in the second and sixth, plus the bases loaded in the fourth, but finally came up with a clutch hit in the seventh.
Hardman drew a one-out walk on a 3-2 pitch, and after falling behind 1-2, Catt lined a single into right center for the win.
“The preference is for them to let them beat us without any walks, and the walk we gave up created a steal opportunity for them and then they got the big hit,” Cosgray said. “They had some opportunities throughout the game as well and couldn’t get the big hit either, but they got it at the right time. Unfortunately that is the way baseball goes.”
Gavin Haines and Joel Acton each picked up two hits for the Tigers.
Lebanon also got another solid start from Corbin Wells, who pitched the first 5.2 innings before being lifted on the pitch count rule. He allowed three hits and struck out 10 while walking four.
In two sectional games he didn’t allow a run and allowed just three hits in 11.2 innings with 19 strike outs.
“Corbin has stepped up big time for us as a junior,” Cosgray said. “We are thankful to have him back next year too. He is just a competitor and has really learned how to pitch – mixing in his off-speed pitches. He showed a lot of heart these last two games.”
Lebanon finishes the year 13-14.
They graduate some valuable seniors off this year’s roster, but they helped set the table for future classes.
“The first word that comes to mind with this group is togetherness,” Cosgray said. “Our regular season didn’t go perfect for us, but the kids stayed together and that’s what allowed us to reach a sectional championship game and play it until the very last out with a chance to win. That was all because of our togetherness.”
