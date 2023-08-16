LEBANON — It’s been a good summer for the Lebanon football program this year.
Now the Tigers are looking for that off-season work to translate into success this fall.
Head coach Jeff Smock said the group is excited to officially get underway.
“There are some spots where we need to develop, but I like the leadership of this group,” Smock said. “True leaders step up when things aren’t going well and are easy. We have guys that are stepping up. The seniors have been great and we have juniors who played last year as sophomores stepping up too.”
The Tigers were close to claiming a share of the conference title for the first time since XX a season ago, finishing third by a game.
With some key pieces back, Smock said this group wants to contend for championships. And to do that, it starts with the first two weeks in the non-conference.
“The biggest thing for us is we have to find a way to win week one,” Smock said. “We were able to do that last year and that was a great launching point for us, but then we didn’t back it up the next week against Zionsville. For us, it’s about those first two weeks and setting ourselves up for conference.”
Offensively, the Tigers graduated quarterback Landon Fouts. Jackson Folden will step into that role.
He has a couple of key pieces back in wide receivers Kaden Lark (583 yards, seven scores) and Trey Ries (223 yards, two touchdowns), who provide the Tigers with a good 1-2 punch.
“Trey and Kaden are big-time playmakers for us,” Smock said. “We moved Mason Crew into the backfield and he’s done well. Brendan Shockley (337 yards) has been great in the backfield too. We moved Eli Bridges from guard to center and moved Collin Fouts to tackle, and they have been the anchors up front. Jackson Folden is continuing to find his voice as the quarterback. He hasn’t gotten a lot of reps at quarterback the last two years and now it’s his show. That’s a position where you can’t be kind of a leader, you have to be a guy. He is continuing to come along.”
Defensively the Tigers return Mason Crew, who had 67 tackles last year. Levi Poland had 61 tackles.
Lebanon will have to replace both safeties after graduation losses, but Smock said the group is coming together well.
“Levi Poland has done a phenomenal job,” Smock said. “We lost our safeties, so Jay Pollock and Sam Kyker have done a good job back there stepping up. Kaden and Trey are solid in the secondary too. Taig Williamson and Eli Bridges on the inside are going to be important for us too.”
When looking at the strengths of the team, Smock said he thinks the Tigers could be a balanced group that can do some really good things on both sides of the ball.”
“We have to be able to rely on our running game early on as our passing game is coming,” Smock said. “We have to be able to get that going. We need our guys up front to be a force in moving people to establish that. Defensively, I think they can be a heck of a unit. Now we have to get the execution done.”
The Tigers open their season at 7:30 p.m. at Pendleton Heights.
