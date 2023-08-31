CRAWFORDSVILLE — Lebanon’s boys soccer team is still looking for answers offensively as the Tigers traveled to Sagamore Conference foe Crawfordsville on Thursday and fell by a final score of 4-0.
The host Athenians (3-3, 2-0 SAC) got three first half goals before adding one early in the second half.
Lebanon (1-5-1, 0-2 SAC) had their chances in the final 15 minutes as they stepped up the intensity level, but the Athenian defense held serve. The loss marked the fourth straight defeat for the Tigers as they’ve been shutout in all four games.
“The biggest thing in that first half was Crawfordsville just had more effort than us,” Tiger coach Scott Milam said. “They beat to every ball and did anything they wanted and basically were able to run over us in those first 40 minutes. I wish we could have come out and actually shown them something. We just didn’t go to the goal and try to score until there was only 15 minutes left.”
The schedule for the Tigers will be filled with Sagamore Conference games as the next four will all be against SAC foes.
A quick Boone County rivalry game at Western Boone next Thursday will be followed by three straight home games against Tri-West, North Montgomery and Danville.
“I was hoping that we’d wake up for the game against Frankfort this past Tuesday (2-0 loss), but we just can’t come out flat like we have been lately," Milam said. "We can’t just turn things on when we want like a light switch and they think they can do that at times. I’m hoping this game reiterates to them that we need to start better. There’s plenty of things that we can improve on.”
