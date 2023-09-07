DOVER - After a tough week of Sagamore Conference play last week, the Lebanon boys soccer team was looking to get on track on Thursday evening when they traveled to Western Boone.
Battling a slick field from a steady rain throughout most of the first half, the Tigers came through with a 7-0 victory over the Stars.
"Getting a little confidence was a big thing," Lebanon head coach Scott Milam said. "We came out immediately and were fighting for the ball and the pace we were playing at was much better than it has been the last couple of games. We started off well."
The loss ended the Stars two-game unbeaten streak after they had tied Sheridan last week and beat Bethesda Christian 2-0 on Tuesday.
While the score wasn't what they were hoping for on Thursday, head coach Shane Conner said his team battled until the end.
"We just never give," Conner said. "Every day we have to get a little better, first and foremost. No matter what, we are going to play until the last second. That's what makes me proud of the team, when they are playing hard with their heads up. We are trying to teach them that it doesn't matter what the scoreboard says, what matters is how you play the game and winning comes from within."
Lebanon took a 1-0 lead 12 minutes in on a goal from Joel Acton.
Five minutes later Ylljon Emerllahu scored to make it 2-0.
Emerllahu made it 3-0 six minutes later, and Acton added his second goal before half to make it 4-0.
"Once the rain stopped and we got a couple of goals in everyone kind of settled down," Milam said. "We were able to possess in the midfield better than we have and this was a good confidence builder moving forward."
Lebanon scored three times in the opening nine minutes of the second half, with Ylljon Emerllahu completing his hat trick off a corner kick, and then Altin Emerllahu scoring twice.
After not scoring in their previous four games, Milam said it was good to see the offense get going a little bit.
"Anything we can do to build up some confidence for a couple of key players is going to be crucial moving forward," Milam said. "I think a few more opportunities and we had a couple others who played really well and didn't scored so that was beneficial."
The Tigers continue their stretch of conference games, facing Tri-West and North Montgomery next week.
"We just have to keep building," Milam said. "We still want to have a solid showing in conference, and then pick up some more momentum as we head into the sectional."
For Western Boone, they face Danville and Benton Central early next week.
"We wanted to play better than we did tonight, and our guys are beating themselves up a little bit because they know they can play better," Conner said. "We did some good things tonight, but we have a lot to work on. But one thing that was evident today was that we have a great community. I know a lot of the Lebanon players, I have a lot of respect for Coach Milam, and it was nice to have a good crowd out here today and the kids having fun. But moving forward, we just have to make sure we do something better than we did the day before."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.