DOVER - The Lebanon boys tennis team wanted to make sure they started off conference play on a high note.
And after topping North Montgomery on Wednesday night in their Sagamore Conference opener, they backed it up the next night with a 4-1 win over Western Boone to stay unbeaten in conference.
"It's good to get the conference part of the season off to a good start," Lebanon head coach Sam Godby said. "We haven't played in wind like we had today, so being able to adjust to the conditions, I'm proud of our guys. Western Boone has a pretty good team this year, and we came out ready and didn't take anything for granted."
For Western Boone, it was their first loss to the season, dropping to 7-1 and 2-1 in the conference.
Head coach Dustin Cunningham said the Stars have to learn from the loss, especially in the mental aspect of the game.
"We haven't faced much adversity so far this year, and when a little adversity came our way we kind of folded at a couple spots," Cunningham said. "But we can use that as a teaching moment, and we can move forward from that."
The Tigers took the first three points in the match.
At No. 1 doubles, Jack Ferrell and Reece Guyman topped Andrew Petro and Tyler Konz 6-1, 6-1.
At No. 2 singles, Owen Bigler topped Brady Warmoth 6-1, 6-2 and at No. 3 singles Wesley Byrd topped Jon Rutherford 6-2, 6-1.
Byrd is new to the Tiger line-up this year, and has done a good job rounding out the singles line-up.
"He comes into each match and is just a great athlete," Godby said. "He has a really good will to win, and if you are going to beat him, he is going to go down swinging."
Western Boone got its win at No. 1 singles, where Gavin Hawkins topped Matthew Barber 6-2, 6-3.
"Gavin being a three-sport athlete that has played at the upper levels in those sports has that mental capacity to be successful and fight through a little adversity," Cunningham said. "He lost a few games in a row in the second set, and then came back and finished it off with authority. That's the one thing we are going to focus on after this match, not the wins and losses, but how we have to be mentally prepared when things don't go our way."
Lebanon won the final match at No. 2 doubles, with Ian Kincade and Owen Kincade topped Garrett Prickett and Owen Oakley 7-5, 7-6 (8-6).
"As the year goes on, from match to match, are showing a lot of improvement," Godby said. "To get where we want to be as a team, that spot will be important for us, so we need them to keep on improving like that."
Both teams now have conference matches on Tuesday.
Western Boone hosts Danville for senior night.
"We start regrouping tomorrow," Cunningham said. "We start in practice tomorrow and we have two conference matches next week. So we take what we can from tonight, learn from it and get better and if you do that you can continue to improve."
Lebanon travels to Crawfordsville to face the Athenians, who are also unbeaten in the conference.
"This week was pretty tough with three matches on the road, and then Crawfordsville makes four in a row," Godby said. "They are going to be a tough opponent. Our guys have done a good job of staying dialed in, so hopefully we go over there and play well."
