Zionsville's Brycen Tisch won the Drive, Chip and Putt regional at Scioto Country Club in Columbus, Ohio.
With the win, Tisch will compete with nine other regional winners at the National Drive, Chip and Putt Championships during Masters week at Augusta National in the spring.
Tisch tied with Hogan O'Keefe of Collierville, Ohio during the competition, with each golfer finishing with 154 points combined in the three disciplines and had to go to a tiebreaker, which was a 15-foot putt.
Tisch sunk the putt and punched his ticket to Augusta.
Whitestown's Mac Myers also competed in the regional, and placed sixth in the boys 14-15 age group.
