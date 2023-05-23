LIZTON - The Western Boone softball team knew the challenge ahead of them on Tuesday evening, facing Tri-West and ace pitcher Audry Lowry in the opening round of the sectional.
The Bruin junior, committed to play at Oklahoma in college, is one of the top pitchers in the country and showed it on Tuesday night as the Bruins topped the Stars 13-3 in five innings.
"(Lowry) is at a different level period, but in the first inning, I looked over at their coaches and we just looked at each other like 'she's on tonight,'" Western Boone head coach Mike Vanderpool said. "She was really throwing well tonight, hitting her spots and spinning the ball well. The way she shut down the top of our line-up in the first inning, that was a sign and she is just very, very good."
Lowry struck out seven while allowing three hits and walking two.
The one inning the Stars got to her was the top of the fourth, when the Stars mounted a rally to get back in the game.
Down 5-0, Western Boone got a 1-out single from Gabby Lewis and two batters later, Morganne Grant walked to keep the inning alive.
That brought up Makenzie Amich, who homered on a 2-1 pitch to left to cut the deficit to 5-3.
"I am so proud of her and that is a heck of a way to end your senior year - hitting a 3-run homer on Audry Lowry," Vanderpool said. "That's something to be proud and a positive to take away from today. I am proud of the seasons her and Emily (Conyer) had as seniors on this team. They are going to be hard to replace and I am going miss those two."
With some momentum on their side, the Stars had hoped to get a shut down inning to give themselves a chance later in the game.
But the Bruins took the momentum right back.
The first five batters of the inning reached on four singles and a hit batter, plating three Bruin runs. A two-out single plated two more to make it 10-3, and the Bruins added three runs in the fifth to end the game.
"I think we should have gone seven innings with them," Vanderpool said. "If we can go out that next half inning and shut them down, then we can keep going and that's a positive against a team like that. And you never know what can happen. Just like the 3-run homer, if we can stay within a couple of runs into the later innings, maybe we can put something together."
Missed opportunities hurt the Stars in the early innings as well.
WeBo committed three errors in the bottom of the first inning, allowing three unearned runs to score.
Another error added to a two-run second inning, putting the team in a 5-0 hole.
"Against a team like Tri-West, you have to make the routine plays," Vanderpool said. "You can't give them extra outs. To pull an upset against them you are hoping a ball bounces our way here and there, but we definitely can't give them extra chances. It just takes you out of the game."
The Stars finished the season 17-9 and runner-up in the Sagamore Conference.
They will return seven of nine starters next year.
"All of the girls have improved a whole lot this year, but they know they have to keep getting better," Vanderpool said. "We improved a lot from the beginning of the year until the end, but there is still room to grow. We have to work hard in the off-season and our summer strength and conditioning if we want to compete at a level like this."
