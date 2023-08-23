Lebanon Volleyball
The Lebanon volleyball team topped Sheridan 3-0 (25-15, 25-14, 25-23).
Sydnie Starkey had 10 kills. Avery Buckler had five and Emily Sperry and Kinley Young had four each.
Ava Susong had five aces.
Alli Albea had 14 assists, with Audrey Butler had nine.
Mya Nelson had nine digs.
Lebanon Girls Soccer
The Lebanon girls soccer team topped Southmont 5-2.
Autumn Jones and Sara Wright had two goals each for the Tigers, while Ava Lehmkuhler had one.
Audrey Goodlett got the win in goal making a couple of saves.
WeBo Golf
The Western Boone girls golf team defeated Crawfordsville and Danville on Tuesday.
The Stars shot a 181, with Crawfordsville shooting a 203 and Danville a 209.
Ally Lewis took home medalist honors with a 41. Stefanie Dickerson and Lyla Jackson both had 44s, a personal best for Jackson. Jada Scott shot a 52 and Lillie Cripe finished with a 58.
WeBo Tennis
The Western Boone boys tennis team topped Southmont 5-0.
At No. 1 singles, Gavin Hawkins defeated Gavin Downey 6-0, 6-1. At No. 2 singles, Brady Warmoth topped Colton Cory 6-3, 7-5 and at No. 3 singles, Jon Rutherford defeated Caden Allen 6-4, 6-1.
At No. 1 doubles, Andrew Petro and Tyler Konz defeated Owen McCutchen and Dean McGaughey 7-6 (2), 6-3 and at No. 2 doubles, Garrett Prickett and Owen Oakley defeated Chazz Long and Alex Garcia 6-1, 6-1.
WeBo Cross Country
The Western Boone cross country teams competed in the Harrison 10-way meet on Tuesday.
The boys team placed eighth.
Isaac Threlkeld led the team, placing 47th in a time of 20:26. Carter Hanna was 51st in 20:37 and Graham Cavins was 61st in 21:03.
Lane Hardee placed 81st in 22:22 and Alex Crockett was 95th in 23:22.
Brayden Schick placed 101st in 23:57 and Kole Nelson was 128th in 28:13.
The girls team placed fifth.
Bailey Haag led the girls with a 17th place finish in 23:04, with Samantha Jones close behind at 28th place with a 23:35.
Charlotte Stucky, Benny Parsons and Kate Higer all ran strong races and finished 43rd, 49th and 52nd with times of 24:38, 25:13 and 25:31.
Janelle Gearheart, Rosie Rogers and Katherine Mateika all dropped time from their last meet to finish 76th, 93rd and 102nd with times of 27:13, 30:03 and 31:42.
Schedule changes
Several events have been moved because of the impending heat.
The Western Boone tennis match on Thursday against McCutcheon has been moved to Sept. 14. The Stars girls soccer match with Tri-West has been moved from Thursday to Tuesday, Aug. 29 and the boys soccer match against Benton Central has been moved to Sept. 12.
