There is nothing unusual about high school athletes working on their crafts during the summer.
In today’s day and age of high school sports, it has almost become a year-round commitment to become successful.
But one local school has a unique way that they approach the summer conditioning.
Along with specific team workouts and practices, Western Boone has strength and conditioning practices that encompass all the athletic programs, bringing a community feel to the off-season work.
“It’s been awesome,” Western Boone Strength and Conditioning coach Nate Birk said. “The buy in from Day 1 of all of our athletes has been great. Being here for me has been a blessing, and the kids have bought in, they are enthusiastic starting on Monday morning and come Thursday morning they aren’t fatigued and ready to roll. It’s been great.”
Western Boone’s “Breakfast Club” meets three days a week, with morning sessions on Monday’s and Thursday’s and an afternoon session on Tuesday’s to emphasize more recovery.
Birk said with so many multi-sport athletes at the school, it just made sense to do large groups to be able to build the bases for all sports.
“It’s huge to be able to do groups like this,” Birk said. “Here at Western Boone, we don’t have the luxury of having single-sport athletes – we have a lot of two- or three-sport athletes. So it isn’t just getting better for their fall sports, it’s there winter and spring as well. Having every one in the same lift makes it so much better, just from a leadership perspective and from a strength and conditioning perspective too. Now it’s a year long thing, not just focused on one sport.”
The idea of the summer conditioning programs was not new at Western Boone when Birk arrived in the summer of 2020 in the middle of the COVID pandemic.
But he has added his own wrinkles to the program to help the teams at Western Boone have success.
There has been a big buy in from all the programs, with the workouts averaging more than 130 student-athletes through the month of June.
It’s not required of all athletes at the school, and athletes may miss a session here or there for a vacation or club sporting event, but a vast majority are there on a regular basis.
“In the summer of 2021 after COVID, the numbers were like half what they are now,” Birk said. “It’s a kudos to our coaches and our administrators for emphasizing the summer. Our athletic director Jeremy Dexter has really taken ownership of that and met with our coaches to stress the importance of the summer and we have accountability measures that gives the kids some ownership as well.”
Birk said a lot of the credit to that goes to the coaches across Western Boone as well.
Several coaches come to the workouts to help with the training, and that helps Birk tremendously and has allowed the Stars to expand what they want to do in workouts.
Each day is broken up into a girls session and a boys session that last 90 minutes each, along with team-specific workouts during June.
“This year has been better, because we can have stations because we have so many kids here,” Birk said. “Our coaches are a big reason our kids are buying in. We have had 8-10 coaches here every session helping out and that is a huge help.”
Most of the workouts consists of three stations – a speed and agility station, a basic strength station in the weight room (or body weight work for the freshmen just coming in), and then a more high intensity workout.
Birk said the plans in place are good for all sports and that the main thing is building up a good base to hit the ground running in the fall.
“For me, I don’t really focus on any sport specific training,” Birk said. “I think the most basic strength and conditioning is best for all athletes – especially at the high school level. When you are talking about elite athletes, then yes they may need some specific work for their sport, but with high school athletes, they just need to focus on the basics. So we just hammer the basics and just want to build that base and technique in the summer.”
Along with the strength and conditioning aspect, the workouts also bring a sense of togetherness for the Star athletes.
Freshmen are working alongside juniors and seniors and pushing each other to get better. There isn’t any isolation amongst teams and everyone is working together.
“That is exactly what it’s about – community,” Birk said. “We have seniors now that have gone through this for four years, this is their last one and they remember what it was like as a freshmen where you don’t know anybody and you may not be a day one starter. They know the work they had to put in, so not only are they working with them right next to them, but they are showing them how to work. That’s what benefits our programs more is just the leadership throughout the summer and our kids working together.”
It also gets the competitive juices flowing as well.
There are competitions throughout the workouts, whether it be tug-of-war, or relay races with weight resistance for the athletes to take part in.
Birk said having little competitions throughout the weeks helps make it more fun for the athletes – and the coaches helping them.
“The best athletes are the competitive ones,” Birk said. “We are competing every day, the kids are enjoying it and the coaches are enjoying it as well.”
