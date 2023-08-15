DOVER - The Western Boone boys tennis team got the start they were hoping for on Tuesday evening against Delphi.
WeBo won all five spots in straight sets, starting the year out with a 5-0 win.
"We started off really well really well today," Western Boone head coach Dustin Cunningham said. "Four of our five matches started out 3-0 in the first set, so the kids did a good job of hitting the ground running."
In the pre-season, Cunningham talked about how happy he was with the team's off-season work.
While it was only the first match of the year, Cunningham said he was pleased that the summer work translated onto the courts.
"You could really see it on our serves," Cunningham said. "You could really see the work the guys put in in the weight room and you can thank coach (Nate) Birk for that as he works these guys really well. The velocity on our first serves, the pace on our second serves - that is something you don't just get from playing in the season. That's all the off-season work and it showed today."
With six of their seven players returning from a year ago, the Stars also showed their maturity on the court.
At No. 1 singles, Gavin Hawkins won the first three games, but saw Bradyn Gleson cut the lead to 3-2 and then 4-3.
But Hawkins regrouped, winning the final eight games to win 6-3, 6-0.
"He saw a little adversity, his opponent got into a groove with his forehand," Cunningham said. "But Gavin made some adjustment, finished him off with a good second set and had some really good points throughout the match."
At No. 2 singles, Brady Warmoth topped Kaleb Hosier 6-1, 6-0 and at No. 3 singles, Jon Rutherford topped Jacob Kerr 6-2, 6-2.
At No. 1 doubles, Andrew Petro and Tyler Konz topped Lakin Wakeman and Haden Helms 6-3, 6-3.
At No. 2 doubles, Garrett Prickett and Owen Oakley topped Quentin Stankard and Bradley Jacot 6-0, 6-0.
"Owen Oakley stepped in there to play with Garrett, who has three years of varsity experience," Cunningham said. "It was a little different for both of them - with Owen coming up from junior high and Garrett played with a senior last year. Garrett has to take on a leadership role and he did a good job of that and they really communicated well. We talked early with Owen about being more aggressive, and he started putting balls away and had a few aces which was good to see too."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.