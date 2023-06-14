As the Sagamore Conference athletic calendar came to a close, it was two Boone County teams that reigned supreme in the all-sports standings.
The Western Boone girls and the Lebanon boys took home the all-sports titles, which are decided by the finishes of all athletic teams throughout the year.
The WeBo girls won with 59.5 points, with Lebanon coming in second with 56.
It was the first title for the WeBo girls since the 2013-14 school year.
"We are extremely proud of our athletes, coaches and their families," Western Boone Athletic Director Jeremy Dexter said. "We prioritize our female athletic teams at Western Boone. Winning the Conference All-Sports Competition is an accomplishment that takes a lot of people pulling the rope in the same direction and adding value in a multitude of ways."
Western Boone claimed two conference titles this year, winning volleyball and girls swimming.
But it was their consistency that stood out.
The Stars had runner-up finishes in golf, cross country, girls track and softball and placed all their teams but one in the top-3 in the conference standings.
"We have a bunch of competitive athletes that enjoy the team aspect of athletics and are proud to wear the WB," Dexter said. "They place team results over their own individual accolades and it shines through in competition. We have teams that are built through athletes that have defined roles and important leadership responsibilities."
That consistency doesn't come without hard work.
The athletes across Western Boone put in the time in and out of season to try and reach their full potential.
That is evident even now during the summer, as the Stars are averaging nearly 150 student athletes on the boys and girls shine in their summer morning strength and conditioning sessions.
The program is under the direction of Strength and Conditioning Coach Nate Birk, but all the head coaches are involved in preparing the student athletes.
"There is a structure and blue print here that is sustainable and strongly supported by our community," Dexter said. "There was a vision years ago to unify strength and conditioning at WeBo and prioritize athlete participation in that program. Over the years, a lot of effort has gone into building a sustainable foundation for our strength and conditioning program to succeed. Our student athletes value their participation in our Strength and Conditioning program.
"Our head coaches attend and participate in our summer strength and conditioning program when they are able, and they prioritize the program to their student-athletes. Our head coaching staff works together annually to complete a master off-season athletic participation schedule that limits conflicts for our multi-sport athletes, while prioritizing balance and limiting over participation."
And as the preparation is underway for upcoming school year in a couple of months, Dexter said he and the Western Boone community are thankful for the success of the past year.
"This year has been filled with countless accomplishments and inspiring moments," Dexter said. "We would like to thank our athletes for everything they’ve given us. It’s been a tremendous year for our female athletes and coaches along with each of their families. The support and sacrifices of our student-athletes’ and coaching staffs’ families help make their team successes possible.
"A special thank you to our outgoing senior athletes. This group has been a privilege to support. They pushed through a Freshman year without Spring athletic seasons, all the way to a senior year that culminated in the Sagamore Conference All-Sports Competition Championship. They have set a strong example for the next groups that are already hard at work this summer."
On the other side of the county, Lebanon also was having tremendous success.
The Tigers cruised to the Boys All-Sports Conference title, scoring 64 points. Crawfordsville was second with 50.
"It's always a goal of ours, because when you get to the sectional level and the competition increases, we want to start out and do well at the conference level," Lebanon Athletic Director Phil Levine said. "We want to be competitive in all the sports, not just stand out in one sport. Our coaches communicate with each other, we share athletes and try to come up with the most skilled, most talented, most academically successful kids in our programs."
Levine said the multi-sport aspect that has helped Lebanon shows how well the different programs can work together to have mutual success.
The Tigers have several multi-sport athletes that have helped lead their programs to success.
"The only way that works is with the coaches and teachers communicating," Levine said. "We want to make sure the kids are getting the proper rest and not get burned out going from sport to sport. All of our coaches have different coaching styles too, so that communication is key because one kid goes from one sport to another sport and coach, there is a different style to get used to. But the basic philosophy of hard work, dedication, and commitment is instilled in all of our coaches."
The Tigers won four conference champions this year.
It started with a win in boys cross country, and then continued with the Tigers sweeping the three winter sports - basketball, wrestling and swimming. Lebanon was the first school since Frankfort in 1995 to do that.
Levine said he was especially happy for the wrestling program and head coach Jacob King, who have been building the program from the ground up the last few years and won the program's first conference title since 2015.
"It was very exciting and all the kids in those sports worked extremely hard to be successful," Levine said. "They really put a focus on peaking in conference whether it be a tournament, meet or throughout the season like basketball. The coaches did a great job of preparing the kids and the outcomes are a result of the process of the kids and coaches."
As the schools begin the process of putting this year behind them and moving on to the next year, Levine said he believes Lebanon Athletics is in a good place.
"This is the first year that we truly have been able to see our student athletes excel and reap the rewards of their hard work since COVID," Levine said. "During COVID and the year after, we lost a little bit - whether it was training, or coaching and team bonding - because we were working more individually or by Zoom. We finally had a year where things were where we wanted and I think it's just going to continue to get better as we get these opportunities."
