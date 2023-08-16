DOVER — After working hard all summer, the Western Boone football team is ready to hit the field this fall.
It will be a little different look for the Stars after graduating a large senior class last year, but head coach Justin Pelley has liked the way his team has prepared and how new talent has stepped up.
“I have a had a lot of fun this summer with this group,” Pelley said. “It’s been a little energizing with so many players in new positions and seeing these guys grow. We are coming along. Their attitudes have been awesome, this summer has been great and it’s been kind of refreshing.”
The Stars won a share of the Sagamore Conference title last year, finishing 9-2.
Pelley said like every year, there isn’t over riding goals for the year, other than making sure they don’t look too far ahead and make sure they are improving each week.
“We are just trying to get a little better every day,” Pelley said. “We scrimmaged ourselves and Speedway the last two Fridays, and have watched that tape to get better from that. We’re trying to figure out who can play in what spots right now and are going to have a few guys going both ways. The goal is to play one week at a time and play our best 11 every week.”
Offensively, the Stars graduated all their statistical leaders from a year ago.
Brandon Potter will step into the quarterback position, while Pelley is also excited about some of the work he has seen from some of the new skill positions.
“Brandon Potter has done really well,” Pelley said. “We are asking Cannon Brunes to step into that running back role and he’s done a good job with that. We have guys like Maddex Gadbury, Wyatt Dickey and Clayton Unroe returning on the offensive line and we are expecting them to pick up for the new guys. Carson Saunders and Marcus Fortner have done a nice job on the outside, playing in those new roles. It’s been a fun group.”
Defensively, the Stars are led by Brunes, who has 133 tackles a season ago.
WeBo also brings back Luke Jackson (41 tackles) and Philip Talbott (27 tackles).
“Luke Jackson and Philip Talbott are going to move around a little bit,” Pelley said. “Jake Smith has been a breathe of fresh air up front and Carter Marcum has really stood out. He was behind a few upper classmen last year, but has really stepped up. Cannon up front is going to be a huge piece for us too.”
When looking at strengths of the team, Pelley thinks this group is really strong mentally and that could make a huge difference on Friday nights.
“I want them to keep an edge,” Pelley said. “Not many people on the outside have expected a lot from this group, and these guys know that. But we have some seniors that are getting their chance to show what they can do. I think we have more skill than maybe we have had in the past and will be able to throw it around a little bit. It will be a little baptism by fire, but I think they will embrace that.”
WeBo will host Sheridan on Friday night in the season opener.
“We just want to be able to run our base stuff,” Pelley said. “We aren’t looking to do too much. As coaches, we can put in 100 plays, and a lot of times you don’t need 100 plays, you just have to concentrate on what you do well. We have several new faces, and some are going faster than others, so we have to make sure we are all on the same page.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.