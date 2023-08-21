The Western Boone girls golf team topped Southmont on Monday night at Cool Lake.
The match was pushed back because of the heat, but the Stars came away with a 166-183 win over the Mounties.
Stef Dickerson was second overall with a 37, with Ally Lewis placing third with a 40.
Jada Scott had a personal best 44, Lyla Jackson had a 45 and Jaylee Dickerson had a personal best 48.
Ally Sparks had a 52, Isabella Fettig had a 53, Amaya Westerfeld and Ila Stokes each shot 56.
Western Boone
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.