The Western Boone girls golf team topped Southmont on Monday night at Cool Lake.

The match was pushed back because of the heat, but the Stars came away with a 166-183 win over the Mounties.

Stef Dickerson was second overall with a 37, with Ally Lewis placing third with a 40.

Jada Scott had a personal best 44, Lyla Jackson had a 45 and Jaylee Dickerson had a personal best 48.

Ally Sparks had a 52, Isabella Fettig had a 53, Amaya Westerfeld and Ila Stokes each shot 56.

Western Boone

Will Willems is the Sports Editor of the Lebanon Reporter. Follow him on Twitter @Will_Willems.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you