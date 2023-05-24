Western Boone senior Katheryn Rutherford has found a place to call home for the next four years.
The three-sport standout for the Stars will be attending Aurora University to continue her academic and athletic careers.
She had a signing ceremony at the school on Wednesday.
“Having everything finished up with the signing and it being toward the end of the year, I’m excited to see what comes next,” Rutherford said. “I excited to experience the school and they play the game a little differently than we do here, so I am excited for that.”
The Spartans are an NCAA Division III school that plays in the Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference.
They went 21-5 last season under head coach Ryan Rebsom.
Rutherford said she didn’t know much about the school when they started recruiting her, but quickly fell in love with it.
“I didn’t know about the school until they reached out to me,” Rutherford said. “Once I visited there, that kind of finalized where I was going to go. They had what I wanted academically, which was huge for me and I have a chance to play basketball, which was a big bonus. I am excited to be somewhere that has a great campus and has what I was looking for academically and athletically.
Rutherford averaged 11.0 points, 8.5 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 3.2 steals for the Stars this past season.
She improved those numbers ever single years she was with the Stars.
“They liked my aggressiveness and my speed,” Rutherford said. “They play a faster paced game and they like to push the ball up the court in transition. They get more shots up during the game, so they were looking for another ball handler and another shooter on the outside.”
Rutherford also ran cross country and participated in track and field as a Star, earning all-conference recognition in all three sports.
She earned 12 varsity letters at WeBo.
She admitted it will be strange not being a three-sport athlete in college, but it’s a change she is looking forward to.
“It’s going to be a lot different only focusing on one sport, and not having to work on three different sports,” Rutherford said. “I think it will be good to focus on the faster pace of basketball, and the quickness involved. I think I will really see some improvement in that area.”
When looking at making the jump to the next level, Rutherford said there are a couple things she wants to work on moving forward.
“I am looking to improve my ball handling and just perfecting my shot,” Rutherford said. “I want to get shots up consistently and get some better range on my shot.”
When looking back at her time at Western Boone, Rutherford said it’s the relationship she has built at the school that will stick with her the most.
“I will remember the team, atmosphere and culture,” Rutherford said. “It’s nothing like anything else I have been a part of before. It’s really unique what we have here at Western Boone – just the culture you have on the team and the positive environment. These girls are going to be people I consider family and that I know I can go to with anything and they can come to me. The relationships I have had with my coaches too has really cultivated my passion for the game.”
Rutherford plans on studying exercise science and Spanish at Aurora.
