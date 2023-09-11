It was a busy weekend for sports in Boone County – and a successful one.
Both the Zionsville volleyball and Lebanon tennis teams won their own invites, while Western Boone’s volleyball team placed second at Noblesville.
Lebanon Tennis
The Tigers won their own invite on Saturday for the first time in several seasons.
The Tigers topped Western Boone and Delphi 5-0 and topped Greenwood 4-1.
The Tigers are back in action Tuesday at Zionsville.
Zionsville Volleyball
The Zionsville volleyball team went 3-0 to win their own Invite, improving to 16-1 on the year.
The Eagles topped Mount Vernon 25-20, 25-15.
Josie Imes had 10 kills in the match and Isabelle Poehlein had six.
Claudia Antcliff had 14 digs and Sophia Poehlein had 13.
Mya Cunningham had 22 assists.
The Eagles topped Ritter 25-11, 25-11.
Elli Strecker had eight kills. Josie Imes had nine digs and Alexa Green had 19 assists.
Zionsville topped West Lafayette 2-1 (25-18, 19-25, 15-7).
Sophia Poehlein had nine kills (11 digs), Isabelle Poehlein had eight and Imes had seven.
Cunningham had 23 assists.
The Eagles host Harrison on Tuesday.
Western Boone Volleyball
The Stars improved to 12-3 after going 3-1 at the Noblesville Invite.
The Stars topped Lawrence North 25-14, 25-22.
Raegan Durbin had 18 kills and Alayna Christner had five. Durbin had seven digs and Olivia Smith had 5.
Janie Ransom had 24 assists.
Western Boone beat Western 25-15, 25-16.
Durbin had 16 kills and Christner had seven and five blocks.
Durbin and Isabel Adams had seven digs each. Ransom had 27 assists and five digs.
The Stars beat Union County 26-24, 25-9.
Durbin had 12 kills and four aces and Christner had 11 kills.
Smith had seven digs and Ransom had 26 assists.
The Stars lost to the host Millers 25-16, 25-22.
Durbin had 10 kills. Emma Miller had six digs and Ransom had 15 assists.
The Stars face McCutcheon on Tuesday.
Zionsville Golf
The Zionsville girls golf team placed third at the Courtney Cox Invite, shooting a 323.
Carmel won with a 300. Noblesville had a 322.
Maddie Diedrich led the Eagles with a 79.
Amaya Wade had an 80, Paige Henney had an 81, Kaitlyn Adler had an 83 and Maddie Kaltenmark shot an 87.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.