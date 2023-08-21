Lebanon Tennis
The Lebanon tennis team topped McCutcheon 3-2.
At No. 1 singles, Mathew Barber lost to Nathan Huang 6-2, 6-3.
At No. 2 singles, Owen Bigler topped Wyatt Gilman 6-3, 3-6, 6-2 and at No. 3 singles, Owen Bigler topped Wyatt Gilman 6-3, 3-6, 6-2.
At No. 1 doubles, Jack Ferrell and Reece Guyman topped Jackson Burton and Nathan Wood 6-4, 6-2.
At No. 2 doubles, Ian Kincade and Owen Kincade lost to Kaiden Konkle and Connor Menon 6-3, 6-4.
WeBo Tennis
The Western Boone boys tennis team picked up a 4-1 win over Pike on Saturday.
At No. 1 singles, Gavin Hawkins topped Brendan Kellogg 5-7, 6-1, 7-5.
At No. 2 singles, Brady Warmoth lost to A.J. Graham 6-2, 6-1 and at No. 3 singles, Jon Rutherford topped Jack Newberg 7-5, 6-2.
At No. 1 doubles, Andrew Petro and Tyler Konz topped E.J. Wesley and Edgar Vazquez 2-6, 6-3, 6-3. At No. 2 doubles, Garrett Prickett and Owen Oakley topped Lorenzo Moffett and Scott Dunlevy 4-6, 6-1, 6-2.
Western Boone starts Sagamore Conference play at Southmont on Tuesday.
Zionsville Volleyball
The Zionsville volleyball team won the Franklin Central Invite on Saturday, going 4-0.
They started the day with a 25-21, 25-10 win over Pendleton Heights.
Josie Imes had nine kills and six digs. Claudia Antcliff had 10 digs and Mya Cunningham had 19 assists.
In the second match, Zionsville defeated Columbus North 25-19, 25-10.
Ellie Strecker had eight kills and Sophia Poehlein had six and six digs. Alexa Green had nine digs and Imes had seven.
Green added 18 assists.
The Eagles topped Pioneer 25-14, 25-10.
Strecker and Poehlein each had five kills. Green had 11 digs and Poehlein had nine. Green had 15 assists.
In the final match, Zionsville topped Franklin Central 25-21, 25-20.
Imes had 11 kills, with Sadie Meehan adding five.
Amanda Evers had four aces. Antcliff had 10 digs, with Poehlein having eight.
Cunningham had 23 assists.
Zionsville hosts Western Boone on Tuesday.
Western Boone Golf
The Western Boone girls golf team placed second in the Southmont Invite.
The Stars shot a 385 on the conference course.
Ally Lewis led the team with an 86. Stef Dickerson had a 93 and Lyla Jackson had a 99.
Lillie Cripe had a 108 and Jada Scott shot a 111.
The Stars second team shot a 455.
Amaya Westerfeld led that group with a 110. Ally Sparks had a 111 and Jaylee Dickerson shot a 115. Isabella Fettig shot a 119 and Ila Stokes shot a 122.
Lebanon Golf
The Lebanon girls golf team played in the Mooresville Invitational on Saturday.
The unique tournament was a four-ball tournament in which two teammates were paired together to be a team.
For Lebanon, Audrey Patterson and Emma Hornbecker played in the Blue Division and shot a combined 75. They placed fifth in their division.
Kate Williams and Masin Cassis played in the Gold Division and shot a combined 79. They placed fourth in the division.
Lucie Cassis and Lexi Mitchell played in the Pioneer Division and shot an 89. They placed seventh in the division.
WeBo Cross Country
The Western Boone cross country teams competed at the Jeremy Wright Memorial Small School Invite at Shelbyville.
The girls team placed third out of 32 schools.
Bailey Haag led the team, placing 18th in 23:47. Samantha Jones was 25th in 24:!5 and Charlotte Stucky placed 30th in 24:26.
Benny Parsons was 39th in 24:59 and Kate Higer was 44th in 25:19.
Rounding out the field was Janelle Gearheart in 93rd (29:02), Rosie Rogers in 110th(31:12) and and Katherine Mateika in 135th (38:15).
Isaac Threlkeld led the boys team, placing 59th in 20:26. Alex Crockett was 87th in 21:03 and Graham Cavins was 116th in 21:50.
Brayden Schick was 159th in 23:14, Carter Hanna was 168th in 23:36, Lane Hardee was 182nd in 24:50 and Kole Nelson was 217th in 30:54.
Lebanon Soccer
Both the Lebanon boys and girls soccer teams placed second at their Invite on Saturday.
The girls won their opener 6-2 over Bethesda Christian 6-2, but lost to Lapel in the final 1-0.
The boys topped Bethesda Christian 9-0 in the semifinal, but lost to Park Tudor 3-0 in the final.
Lebanon Volleyball
The Lebanon volleyball team went 0-3 at the Bishop Chatard Invite on Saturday.
The Tigers lost to Chatard 25-12, 14-25, 16-14.
Alli Albea had six kills and Kinley Young had five kills. Mya Nelson had 12 digs, with Albea and Avery Buckler have five each.
Albea had eight assists.
The Tigers lost to Union County 25-21, 26-24.
Emily Sperry had five kills and Grace Tiefel had four. Albea and Nelson had eight digs, with Buckler and Marina Barr having six.
Albea had 14 assists.
Lebanon lost to Delta 25-16, 25-12.
Sydnie Starkey had six kills. Nelson had six digs and Albea had seven assists.
Lebanon hosts Rossville on Monday.
