Lebanon’s Mason Crew has always been willing to do whatever it takes to help his team.
So while the Tigers have moved him around to different positions on offense and defense during his career – he has never complained or let it hold him back.
It has also shaped him into an extremely valuable leader for the Tigers, who rely on him to do a lot of things on both sides of the ball.
“I just like helping out and having an impact,” Crew said. “Anything I can do to help secure a win – I’m there. It doesn’t matter if it is cheering on the sideline or making a big play, I want to help out however I can.”
After playing in an H-back role on offense for the Tigers as a freshman and sophomore, Crew moved to the offensive line a year ago based on necessity.
And while he was a bit undersized for the position, he never let that hurt his play, and has now moved back into the H-back role again for his senior year.
“Last year, we put him in a tough spot,” Lebanon head coach Jeff Smock said. “We needed him to play offensive line and he stepped in there. The great thing about Mason is he is a selfless football player. Yes, there are some things he would rather do, but he will do what we need him too. This year we are fortunate enough that we can put him back to where he should be offensively – helping us out in the backfield and in space. He is the ultimate team player – and is welling to do what’s best in the team. In this day and age, that’s not something that is as frequent as maybe it was 20 years ago.”
Crew said the transition back to into the H-back role, which is kind of a tight end/fullback hybrid – has gone pretty smoothly.
And while he would of filled in on the line again if needed, there was definitely some excitement when Smock told him he was changing positions.
“I was excited when he told me,” Crew said. “My first thought in my mind, was ‘I’m going to score some touchdowns.’ I was definitely happy. “My freshman and sophomore year I was in the same spot, but last year they needed me to be on the line so I stepped up, but now I’m back to it.”
Crew is also adjusting to a slightly different role on the defensive side of the ball.
A year ago he was more of a middle linebacker, and was second on the team with 67 tackles.
This year he has shifted more outside, but Smock said he can move to several different spots within the front-seven.
“We feel like his optimal position on defense is one of our outside linebacker positions,” Smock said. “We feel like he can really thrive there. But he’s cross training in different spots and if we have a guy get dinged up, we can move Mason inside – and that’s a heck of a thing to have in our back pocket.”
Crew said he loves being a guy that his teammates can rely on no matter where he is on the field.
As the offense continues to find its groove this year, he is expected to be a big part of it. That goes for the defensive end as well, where he had four tackles in the opening week against Pendleton Heights.
Smock said it speaks to the kind of athlete Crew is that he is able to play in so many different roles on offense and defense.
“He’s a better athlete than he gets credit for,” Smock said. “He is someone who can really help us in the running game and passing game. He is a very intelligent football player. And he is a guy that in one week you can move him to a new spot because we need him there, and you feel like he can get enough knowledge to be able to function on a Friday night.”
Heading into the the Week 2 game against Zionsville, Crew and the Tigers (along with the rest of the state) have had to deal with the adversity of the high temperatures that have disrupted normal routines.
But with the leadership of Crew and the other upperclassmen, he felt like they had one of their best weeks of practice.
And that leads into a challenging match-up with Zionsville, one that Crew says will be a good preparation for conference play.
“I think it’s awesome to play in these kinds of teams,” Crew said. “These are the type of teams you are going to see at the end of the year. We have a tough game against Danville next week too, so this is going to get us ready for conference play.
