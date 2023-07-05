Boone County athletic teams had plenty to be proud of during the past 12 months.
All three Boone County public high schools made their marks both within their conferences and state wide as well during the past year.
Now it is time to look back at some of the top moments from each school.
Today we will look at Western Boone’s year. Lebanon’s appeared on Monday and the Zionsville review on Saturday.
The lists were comprised after discussions with athletic directors and coaches, and some tough choices had to be made, but here is the list.
5. WeBo wrestling continues to improve
The turnaround of the Western Boone wrestling program has been fun to watch over the past few years.
Just a couple of years ago, the Stars were forfeiting more than half the weight classes, but now they are getting more and more kids in the program and the results can’t be denied.
“It all comes down to the kids in the practice room,” Western Boone head coach Wes Mikesell said. “They are pushing each other and themselves. That’s showing up on the mat and it shows we are progressing and getting better.”
They finished second in both the conference and sectional tournaments, and sent four wrestlers on to the semi-state in Mason Adams, Trevor Weakley, Evan Trent and Ethan Williams.
Adams, Trent and Weakley all won the sectional title at their respective weight classes as well, and Adams, Weakley and Williams all won conference titles.
Adams set the school record for single-season pins, and Weakley crossed the 100 win barrier for his career.
Overall it was just a fantastic year and set the foundation for the future.
He said a big reason for the success is the dedication of the seniors.
“They’re are a big part of the reason the program has grown the way it has,” Mikesell said. “Their leadership, dedication and making sure the younger guys are doing things right has been huge. They are a big part of this, and we are going to miss them.”
4. Football team wins conference title
The Western Boone football team had a strong year on the gridiron, winning the conference title for the the fifth time in the past 11 seasons.
The Stars finished with a 9-2 record, including 6-1 in conference play.
They lost the second game of the conference slate to Tri-West, but then rattled off five-straight wins to earn a share of the title, topping Lebanon 30-14 in the final regular season game to earn a piece of the crown.
After that game, head coach Justin Pelley said it was a great honor for the team, especially the seniors who had put in years of hard work.
“This game wasn’t won tonight.,” Pelley said. “When they were in junior high, we knew they were something special. There are 20 of them that stuck together and worked their tails off. It’s neat to see kids succeed when they put the time in.”
The Stars had some strong individual seasons.
Rowen Durbin was 72-of-117 for 1120 yards and 14 touchdown passes, while running for another 445 yards and 13 scores.
Trevor Weakley had 1,479 yards rushing with 14 touchdowns. Ethan Bayles had more than 800 combined yards rushing and receiving with nine touchdowns, while Ryan Taylor scored nine touchdowns as well.
Defensively, Cannon Brunes had 133 tackles, including 23 for a loss. Taylor added more than 70.
At the end of year, Josiah Smith was named an Indiana All-Star with his work in special teams.
This past season, he had career-best 38.0 average per punt, which a long of 59.
He had 17 kickoff touch backs on 43 kicks (39.5%) and made 4-of-4 field goals along with 30-of-32 extra points.
While the season ended earlier than the Stars had hoped in the sectional, and they lose a strong senior class that was part of two state championship squads.
Pelley said they laid a foundation for the future.
“The leadership that these guys have hopefully instilled in our younger classes is going to carry on,” Pelley said. “And if it does, it is going to give us a chance moving forward. Because they have made our program a lot better than it was when they got here four years ago.”
3. Girls Swimming and Diving repeat as conference, sectional champs
The Western Boone girls swimming and diving team continued their impressive success this past year.
The Stars won back-to-back conference titles for the first time in more than 20 years, then followed it up by winning the sectional title for the third-straight year for the first time ever.
“I am so proud of this team,” Western Boone head coach Hayley Eadie said. “This group stands out for the way they stepped up to the challenge and rose to the occasion. Every single one of them stepped up when we needed them too.”
The Stars got conference titles from Arianna Stieber in the 200-IM and backstroke, Adelaide Jones in the 50-free, Rashel Anderson in the 100-free and the 200-free (school record) team of Stieber, Anderson, Jones and Sam Jones and 400-free team of Katherine Aliff, Anderson, Adelaide Jones and Stieber (conference record) relays.
Leelah Fettig was also the conference champion again in diving, breaking her own school record in the process.
At the sectional, it was a close battle with Crawfordsville, but the Stars prevailed by 19 points.
“This one was probably the most rewarding because we had to fight so hard for it,” Eadie said. “Having to fight that hard definitely makes it sweeter for us.”
Stieber won the sectional title in the IM and backstroke and the 400-yard freestyle relay team of Katherine Aliff, Anderson, Stieber and Jones won to earn a place at state as well.
Fettig set the sectional record in winning diving at the sectional, and then advanced to State for a second-straight year in diving. She placed 10th at the State Finals, just a few points off the podium.
She graduates as the best female diver in Western Boone’s history.
Stieber was 26th in the IM and 27th in the backstroke.
While Fettig, Anderson and Aliff graduate, there are plenty of key pieces back to make the Stars a very strong team again next year.
2. Volleyball team continues to thrive
After a state runner-up finish a year ago, the Western Boone volleyball team came out hungry for more this past fall.
The team finished the year 26-7, reaching the semi-state for just the second time in school history and first time in Class 3A.
“Last year, it was extra special because it was history,” senior Kennedy Kiger said after winning the regional. “But this year it’s like a whole new realm of excitement. At the beginning of the year, when we found out we were moving up to 3A we knew it was going to be a tough road, but we persevered through everything to get here.”
The Stars started 14-1, losing only to Brownsburg in the opening stretch.
After a couple tough tournaments dropped them to 17-6, the Stars closed the regular season with five-straight wins, then cruised the sectional and regional titles, losing just one set in the process.
WeBo fell behind 2-0 in the semi-state to eventual state champion Providence, but roared back to force a fifth set. Unfortunately they couldn’t complete the comeback, but it was heart and determination shown that has come to define this group over the past two years.
“I am just so proud of them that they never gave up,” Western Boone head coach Laura Bragg said. “We didn’t play well at all in the second set, but it doesn’t surprise me that we kept fighting. This team never stops, they always fight and they don’t stop until the whistle blows to end the match.”
Raegan Durbin finished the year with 458 kills, with Audrey Dunn having 219 and Kiger 203.
Elena Gubera had 420 digs, with Durbin adding 322, while Janie Ransom had 1104 assists.
Alayna Christner had 96 blocks, with Saige Terwiske adding 46 and Kiger having 40.
The Stars graduate a strong senior class that helped elevate the program to new heights.
“Their work ethic was unbelievable,” Bragg said. “They lit that volleyball bug for everybody. They showed that you start club at an early age, you play all the time and play with intensity and to win. Now that is instilled in our program thanks to them.”
While those seniors will definitely be missed, the Stars return a good core of Durbin, Christner and Ransom that should help the Stars have success again.
1. WeBo girls win all sports trophy
Breaking the mold a little bit from these list, the top spot of the year goes to the entire Western Boone girls sports program.
WeBo won the Sagamore Conference girls all-sports award for the first time since the 2013-14 school year, edging Lebanon 59.5-56.
“We are extremely proud of our athletes, coaches and their families,” Western Boone Athletic Director Jeremy Dexter said. “We prioritize our female athletic teams at Western Boone. Winning the Conference All-Sports Competition is an accomplishment that takes a lot of people pulling the rope in the same direction and adding value in a multitude of ways.”
The Stars won two conference titles in the nine sanctioned sports, the previous mentioned in this list girls swimming & diving and volleyball teams.
In the seven other sports, the Stars had four runner-up finishes and two third place finishes, modeling the consistency necessary to win the all-conference trophy.
“We have a bunch of competitive athletes that enjoy the team aspect of athletics and are proud to wear the WB,” Dexter said. “They place team results over their own individual accolades and it shines through in competition. We have teams that are built through athletes that have defined roles and important leadership responsibilities.”
While their were tremendous accomplishments from athletes in all four classes, Dexter said this graduating senior class was special. They battled adversity right away with COVID stopping their freshmen year, then had the play a year with limited or no crowds due to the pandemic.
Through it all, they have helped raise the bar of WeBo athletics, and a number of them are going on to continue their careers at the next level.
“This group has been a privilege to support,” Dexter said. “They pushed through a freshmen year without spring athletic seasons, all the way to a senior year that culminated in the Sagamore Conference All-Sports Competition Championship. They have set a strong example for the next groups that are already hard at work this summer.”
