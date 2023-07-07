Boone County athletic teams had plenty to be proud of during the past 12 months.
All three Boone County public high schools made their marks both within their conferences and state wide as well during the past year.
Now it is time to look back at some of the top moments from each school.
Today we will look at Zionsville’s year. Previously this week we looked at Lebanon and Western Boone’s.
The lists were comprised after discussions with athletic directors and coaches, and some tough choices had to be made, but here is the list.
5. Golf teams make runs to state
The golf teams at Zionsville both had successful seasons this past year, reaching the state finals.
Zionsville was one of just nine teams in the state to qualify for both the girls and boys state finals this past year.
After missing out the previous two seasons, the girls team qualified for the State Finals in the fall.
The Lady Eagles started the season off with a win at the Plainfield Invite, with Maddie Diedrich earning medalist honors. Both Zionsville and Diedrich would match those wins a week later at the Boone County Tourney at Holliday Farms.
The Eagles continued to play steady, placing fourth at the HCC Tourney with Diedrich, Amaya Wade and Maddie Kaltenmark earning all-conference honors.
In the post-season, Zionsville won the sectional title with a 296, with Addison Echeverria earning medalist honors. They then qualified for State with a third-place finish at the regional.
Zionsville placed 11th at the State Finals. They graduate Echeverria, but return the rest of the of the squad this year.
“I’m just proud of the girls for having such a great season,” Zionsville head coach Maggie Nobbe said. “Coming out and winning sectionals, then making it to state. They have had an awesome year and it just builds into next year.”
In the spring, the boys team also started off with a win, claiming the Harrison Invite with Andrew Wall earning medalist honors.
Throughout the year, the Eagles added runner-up finishes at the Highland, Brownsburg and Ackerman-Allen Invites. Zionsville placed third in the HCC, with Wall earning all-conference honors.
The Eagles placed second in the sectional, and third at the regional to advance to State.
At Prairie View, the Eagles placed sixth.
Zionsville graduates Adam Melliere, but returns the rest of the roster.
“It should be a really good team next year,” Zionsville head coach Steve Simmons said. “How good? That’s to be seen and Westfield and Guerin still have great players. But I think if this group continues to work in the summer and improve, they can play with anyone in the state next year.”
4. Boys Track team excels
It was a fantastic year for the Zionsville boys track and field team.
It started off in the indoor season, where the Eagles placed fifth at the Hoosier State Relays, with Cam Mullens winning the indoor state title in the long jump with a jump of 21-feet-9.25-inches.
The Eagles DMR team of Ryan Handy, Mullens, John Bailey and Matthew Helton placed second in a time of 10:17.20, and placed the 4x200 and 4x800 relay as well.
The good marks continued throughout the regular season. Mullens broke the school record in the 200 and 400-meter dashes and re-broke them several times throughout the year.
The 4x800 team of John Bailey, Evan Mayo, Matthew Helton and Ryan Handy was one of the best in the country. They placed second at the State Finals in a time of 7:37.84, missing out on a state time by .60 seconds.
At the time it was the fourth fastest time in the country.
“Those guys are battle tested,” Zionsville head coach Brad Rosebrock said. “Not just in track, but placing second in the state in cross country too. I am just really proud of those guys. John Bailey is just a sophomore, so he isn’t eligible for awards like this, but the other three were all academic all-state too – so they are just great all-around kids.”
Fin Essley was second in the state in the discus with a throw of 178-feet-02-inches.
Mullens was fifth in the 400 and seventh in the 200 and Knox Willis placed sixth in the 110-meter hurdles. Jack Turnbull was 12th in the 1,600 and Handy was 23rd in the 800.
The Eagles placed sixth as a team and will bring several key pieces back.
“This was a great all-around team,” Rosebrock said. “In every aspect the kids impressed me. We just had a good, solid team effort all year.”
Break from the norm for the final three.
There were three stories that couldn’t really be separated as the top sports moment of the year for Zionsville. Here they are in the order that they happened.
1A. Zionsville Boys Cross Country finishes state runner-up
Throughout the past several years, the Zionsville cross country team has continued to move up the podium at the IHSAA State Finals.
This fall, they can oh so close to winning the program’s first state title.
The Eagles finished the state runner-up to Carmel 103-106, the second-closest finish in state history.
“The team rose to the occasion,” Zionsville head coach Gabe Porras said. “They have done that all year. Their composure is the best we have ever had and the moment doesn’t get to this team. I am really proud of their efforts today.”
The Eagles were ranked 13th in the country according to Dyestat and nearly overcame Carmel finishing 1-2 in the individual race.
Zionsville, who won the State Preview, sectional and regional titles, were consistent throughout the year.
But it was late in the year that Porras felt they really turned the corner. At Brown County the Eagles had five guys under 15:50.
“They have had the mentality all year that they are going to do their best because they know their teammates are going to do their best,” Porras said. “They rely on each other to do really well and today was just the latest example of trusting each other and relying on each other to have the best score they could have.”
Zionsville got all-state honors from Sam Spees, who placed 15th in 15:45.1.
Ryan Handy was 26th in 15:58.4, with Matthew Helton 34th in 16:08.3 and John Turnbull 35th in 16:09.4. Evan Mayo was 37th in 16:10.3, with Will Nobbe and Elijah Bineyard rounding out the top-7.
Handy, Helton and Nobbe graduate, but the Eagles return several key pieces.
But this group will also go down as one of the more special groups in Zionsville history.
“This is the culmination not just of these athletes and the hard work they put in, but the athletes before them too,” Porras said. “This group was pretty goal focused and had great team chemistry. The support the community gives to our cross country and track teams is incredible, and this group has allowed not just this team, but future teams to dream really big.”
1B. Will Modglin sets national record, Eagles place second as a team
Will Modglin cemented his legacy as the best swimmer in Zionsville history this winter.
Coming into the year, Modglin had four state titles and a state record in the IM. This year in his final State Meet, he raised the bar even higher.
He set the national record in the 100-yard backstroke in a time of 45.08, breaking four-time gold medalist Ryan Murphy’s mark.
“It feels really good,” Modglin said after his race. “I really wanted to go after it in prelims and get it out of the way so I didn’t have to think about it going into tomorrow. I was really happy I was able to accomplish that.”
Along with his third-straight win in the backstroke, Modglin added his third-straight title in the IM in a state record time of 1:43.74.
Modglin, along with Walker Mattice, Gabe Berry and Will Raches won the 200-freestyle relay in a state record time of 1:20.53.
He also won the Mental Attitude Award.
“He has had a phenomenal career and has stayed extremely humble throughout the entire thing,” Zionsville head coach Scott Kubly said. “He’s not the type of kid that will go out and boost about everything he’s done. I think the Mental Attitude Award went to the right person, because there isn’t a person on this deck that is more deserving of that.”
The Eagles got a second place finish from the medley relay team of Modglin, Malcolm Slater, Berry and Caleb Kuntz in a time of 1:30.14.
Raches was second in the 100-free in 44.23 and third in the 200-free in 1:38.31. Mattice was second in the 200-free in 1:38.25 and third in the 100-free in 45.46.
The 400-meter relay team of Mattice, Slater, Toby Dollens and Raches was second in 3:05.38.
Berry also podiumed in the 50-free and breaststroke.
As a team, the Eagles placed second to Carmel to finish as the state runner-up.
“I don’t think we could have scripted it any better,” Kubly said. “The guys stepped up to the plate and it was a great weekend.”
1C. Laila Hull wins Miss Basketball
Laila Hull finished her four-year Zionsville career with a lot of history.
Hull became the all-time leading scorer with 1,668 points during the season, and then in mid-March became the first player in Zionsville history to be named Miss Basketball.
“It means a lot,” Hull said of winning the honor. “I get to represent Zionsville and my team – people who have done so much for me. It just means so much. When I saw the list of finalists, I thought maybe I had a shot, but I didn’t want to think about it too much. Then it happened today, and it’s just really exciting.”
Hull also finished second in career rebound with 754 and third in steals with 227.
“I think what is the most exciting is just to she how much she has developed and grown over the last four years,” Maguire said. “She has improved in every part of her basketball game, as well as a leader and a person. She’s a great representative for Zionsville and I am really excited for her.”
This year, Hull averaged 22.4 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.4 steals and 21.1 assists, leading Zionsville to a 20-3 record on the year.
Along with her individual stats, Hull helped the Eagles improve their win total every year she was there.
She helped the Indiana All-Stars to a split with Kentucky, hitting the game-winning shot in the final game against the Blue Grass State.
She now heads to North Carolina to play for the Tar Heels. Hull said she was proud to wear the Indiana No. 1 jersey representing the Eagles.
“I loved being able to represent Zionsville and I saw a lot of Zionsville people in the stands cheering me on,” Hull said. “That meant a lot. I took this honor with a lot of importance and it was just special to be able to represent Zionsville.”
