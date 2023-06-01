In a final tune-up before sectional play, Lebanon and Western Boone faced off with Zionsville in the Boone County Tournament on Thursday afternoon at GCI.
The Eagles rested their varsity line-up in the midst of a busy week, but came away with a 173-179 win over Lebanon, with Western Boone placing third with a 198.
Anthony Vechiarella was the medalist with a 38 for the nine holes.
Zionsville also got a 44 from Braydon Snyder, 45s from Owen Brady, Sam Humphries and Liam Sean, 46s from James Stokely and Ozzy Inman and a 48 from Sawyer Weed.
For Lebanon, it was the second time in three days they had seen GCI.
Head coach Sam Godby said he felt like his group made good adjustments the second time around.
"It was very similar conditions and today we showed a lot of improvement," Godby said. "I was proud of our guys. It would have been very easy for them to just call it quits on the season, but they keep on getting better."
With school done for the year and the players not stressing as much over their academics, it has helped the Tigers, Godby said.
The team has been able to just focus on golf and the improvements are showing.
"Everything kind of changes once school is out," Godby said. "The whole year you are in your routine, and you know when your practices and matches will start in the evenings. Now we can practice in the mornings and some of our matches are at different times. It is an adjustment, but I think it is helping our guys."
John Gascho led the Tigers with a 41.
Alex Emenhiser shot a 42, Dax Frost shot a 47 and Harper Brown fired a 49.
Drew Reeves shot a 50 and Aidan Hamblen shot a 53 for the Tigers.
It was a tough day for Western Boone, who struggled at GCI for the second time this week.
"I think our short game is killing us right now," Western Boone head coach Ryan Richardson said. "Unless we can figure out these faster greens, we are going to struggle."
Levi LaGrange led the Stars with a 47.
Marcus Stepp and Luke Barta each had 50s, with Damian Stout shooting a 51.
Evan Terwiske and Isaiah Grady each shot 52.
Heading into the sectional on Monday at Ulen, Western Boone is paired with two of the top teams in the state in Guerin Catholic and Westfield.
"All we can do is try our best," Richardson said. "We know it's going to be a challenge, but I think they will be up for the challenge. It's just going out there and doing their best and see what happens."
Lebanon is also getting ready for the sectional at their home course at Ulen.
Godby said the Tigers have to use their knowledge of the course to have a good showing on Monday.
"Half our team has been playing there their whole lives," Godby said. "We just have to go play like we are just out there with our friends and enjoy the round. For our seniors especially, the course means a lot to them, and it would be really great if they could put together a solid round."
