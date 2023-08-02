A couple of Zionsville track and field standouts went against some of the best in the country last week when they competed in the US Track and Field National Junior Olympics at historic Hayward Field on the campus of the University of Oregon.
Fin Essley and John Bailey went to compete in their respective events.
Essley had two top-10 finishes in his throwing events.
Essley was sixth in the discus with a throw of 51.52 meters (169-feet). He also placed 10th in the hammer throw with a throw of 50.67 meters (166-feet-03-inches).
Bailey, running with Soca Speed Track Club, competed in the 800-meter run. Bailey placed 18th with a time of 1:58.05.
Bailey had won the Region 7 title in a time of 1:57.56 to earn his place at nationals.
