Zionsville head coach Scott Turnquist has seen his team grow a lot during the off-season.
Now it's time to see all that hard work and growth put to good use as they get ready to hit the field officially for the first time against Pike on Friday.
"They put in a lot of work in the off-season to get prepared, and I have seen a lot of growth and maturity both on and off the field," Zionsville head coach Scott Turnquist said. "I think they are excited and ready for the opportunities to start the season."
The Eagles are coming off a 4-6 season a year ago, but have several key pieces back from that group that gained experience a year ago.
Turnquist said the main goal for this year is to max sure they get the best out of each and every player on the team.
"Every year it comes down to what we can maximize with each group," Turnquist said. "If you come out and say 'we want to win every game' or 'we want to win a championship' that's kind of given and everyone has that goal. For us, it's seeing how good we can get and how far we can bring every kid in their physical skill set and the mental side too. That's what we want to maximize every year."
On offense, the Eagles graduated starting quarterback Christian Abney and running back Hanson Hinshaw.
Luke Murphy steps into the quarterback role. He has had some time at quarterback the last two years, completing 134-236 passes for 1,739 yards and 13 touchdowns.
The Eagles also return their top four receivers from last year, led by Eugene Hilton (49 catches for 598 yards and five touchdowns). Wrigley Bumgardner (38/486/4) and Ryan Skura (25/370) are also back.
"Luke Murphy stepped into the quarterback position after spending a lot of time on defense last year," Turnquist said. "He's done a great job of leading. Jacob Kleeman up front with the offensive line has really developed into a leader and is a great player for us. Case Anderson at tailback is doing a great job of teaching and leading and helping the offense grow. There are many others too, but those guys have been really good for us."
Defensively, Luke Penola is the top returning tackler with 57 tackles a year ago.
Max Phenicie had 50 tackles and Cam Mullens had 42.
"Luke Penola is a second-year captain and has done a great job of being a steady presence back there," Turnquist said. "Fin Essley has done a fantastic job coming back as a second-year starter and being a guy that others lean on up front. On the back end Cam Mullens and Christian Barth are experienced guys that really stepped up their leadership and energy."
When looking at strengths of the team, Turnquist said he believes this team has good leadership on both sides of the ball.
They have the ability to be dynamic on both sides of the ball as well.
"Our offensive skill group is really good and I think our offensive line has come a long way and are gelling as a unit," Turnquist said. "I'm excited to see what they're capable of. I feel good about our defensive line and the talent level and motors there. I think we have a good amount of experience at every level on both sides of the ball and hopefully that helps on Friday nights."
The Eagles host Pike on Friday night.
The two teams are playing in week one for the eighth-straight year and most of the games have come down to the fourth quarter.
"It's always a great measuring stick for us," Turnquist said. "They are a good, physical football team every year and they play fast. They are well coached and it has budded into a good, respectful rivalry. It's hard fought and very well played every year. We know they are going to bring their best and we are going to bring out best. It will be an exciting start to the year."
