ZIONSVILLE – Twelve seconds.
That is all the time that junior receiver Eugene Hilton, one of the top prospects in the country in the 2025 recruiting class, needed to make an impact on the 2023 high school football season.
Pike made the mistake of kicking off to him to start Friday night’s season opener at Zionsville, and 12 seconds after the kickoff Hilton was in the end zone as he took back it back 90 yards for a touchdown.
Hilton only had one other touch on the night as the Pike defense focused on him, but it was a big 42-yard reception in the fourth quarter that set up the game-winning touchdown as the Eagles opened the season with a 24-21 win over the Red Devils.
“From a coaching standpoint I’ve got to be better strategically in getting him the ball,” said Zionsville coach Scott Turnquist. “The biggest thing here is that other guys made plays. What I’m really proud about is that offensively we bounced back from a really rough start.”
It was, indeed, a rough start offensively as Zionsville failed to even gain a first down on its first four offensive possessions.
Two of those possessions ended in interceptions that gave Pike great field position, but that is when the Zionsville defense picked up the slack.
Pike struggled to finish drives on its own despite moving the ball well. Their second drive ended with a fourth down stop at the one yard line.
After they forced a Zionsville punt they tied the game at 7-7 on a 26 yard scramble by quarterback Juju Rodriguez.
The Red Devils then got an interception at the Zionsville 26 yard line, but five plays later Rodriguez was intercepted at the five yard line for a second red zone turnover. The loss of points on both possessions later ended up being a huge difference in the game.
“There is no question those stops were the difference,” said Turnquist. “When we have a couple stands like that while they are moving the ball, that’s huge. That is a team that is just going to get better and better and I am glad we face them in week one and not week eight.”
Zionsville’s offense then got on track with a 10 play drive that resulted in a 32 yard field goal from Trevor Henkle midway through the second quarter. Pike responded with a TD drive to go ahead 14-10 on a three-yard run from Chase Shurn, but Zionsville was able to keep its momentum going with another drive. Sophomore Sam Manna scored from five yards out just 45 seconds before halftime to make it 17-14 at the break.
The teams traded punts to start the second half before Pike went back in front. Rodriguez scored his second touchdown on a three yard run with 5:18 left in the third, capping an 11 play, 84 yard drive to make it 21-17.
The Eagle offense then stalled on its next two drives. One ended when a fourth down pass to Mason Riggins was caught just out of bounds inside the five yard line, while the next ended in a punt. The defense stood strong, however, and forced two punts.
Zionsville was able to take over at the Pike 29 yard line with 7:31 left in the game, and on third Luke Murphy found Hilton in stride for a big 42 yard gain. Three plays later Case Anderson plunged in from a yard out to make it 24-21 with 4:41 left.
“Sam (Manna) does a nice job of seeing things and taking what was there,” said Turnquist. “I think our other backs like Case did a good job of being physical and being the kind of back that can get some hard yards. The combination of the two helps a lot.”
Manna and Anderson combined for 95 yards on the night and each had a touchdown.
They were also instrumental in converting two first downs to seal the game after Pike turned the ball over on downs with 3:15 left. Overall Pike outgained Zionsville 335-236, but each team threw two interceptions and Pike turned the ball over on downs four times.
Zionsville will travel to county rival Lebanon for a week 2 match-up before beginning Hoosier Crossroads Conference play.
