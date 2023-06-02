BLOOMINGTON – The Zionsville boys track and field team wanted to make the most of their opportunities on Friday at the IHSAA State Finals.
And the Eagles did just that.
Zionsville scored in five of their seven events, earning a sixth place finish at the State Finals.
The meet started off with a bang for the Eagles with a couple of runner-up finishes.
First, Fin Essley placed second in the discus with a throw of 178-feet-02-inches.
“I had a really good week of practice and just tried to stick to my schedule,” Essley said. “Obviously it’s summer, but I have been trying to get up earlier and get to the gym. I have been trying to keep as normal of a schedule as possible.”
Head coach Brad Rosebrock noted that Essley had never broken 160-feet prior to this season, yet continued to raise the bar on his efforts this year.
On Friday, Essley didn’t have a throw shorter than 164-feet-01-inches and had four throws over 170-feet.
His second throw was his best, setting his new personal best.
“Getting a good throw early makes a big difference,” Essley said. “It takes the pressure off of you a little bit. It was really exciting to get a new PR (at state). I knew a big throw like that was coming, but it makes it even more special when it’s at a meet like this.”
Just a junior, Essley still has another year to keep on improving for the Eagles.
He said he wants to get back to work and already has some big goals ahead.
“This was a great meet to end on, a great cap of the year,” Essley said. “The ultimate goal since my freshman year was the school record, which is 186-feet. So I am going to build on this and try and get it next year.”
Shortly after that, the Zionsville 4x800 team put on a show.
The team of John Bailey, Evan Mayo, Matthew Helton and Ryan Handy placed second in a time of 7:37.84, which was the fourth best time in the country this year.
Champion Bloomington North was in at 7:37.24 and Carmel was third in 7:39.56.
Zionsville and Bloomington North were both under the previous state record.
“I never thought I would see three teams under 7:40,” Rosebrock said. “It was just an incredible effort by our four guys. It really set the tone for the rest of the meet.”
Rosebrock said it was a good end to a fantastic season for that quartet, which just continued to improve week after week.
“Those guys are battle tested,” Rosebrock said. “Not just in track, but placing second in the state in cross country too. I am just really proud of those guys. John Bailey is just a sophomore, so he isn’t eligible for awards like this, but the other three were all academic all-state too – so they are just great all-around kids.”
Cam Mullens placed twice, placing fifth in the 400 in a time of 47.97 and seventh in the 200 in 22.27.
Mullens is the school record holder in both events.
“He broke those records like three times each this year,” Rosebrock said. “He is second all-time in the 100 for us too. He had a fantastic junior year and is just going to continue to get better.”
Knox Willis was sixth in the state in the 110-hurdles in a time of 14.65.
Jack Turnbull was 12th in the 1,600 in a time of 4:18.21 and Handy was 23rd in the 800 in a time of 1:59.18.
Rosebrock said this was a fantastic team from top to bottom.
“This was a great all-around team,” he said. “In every aspect the kids impressed me. We just had a good, solid team effort all year.”
