INDIANAPOLIS – There was a little different feel to the Meet of Champions this year for track and field athletes.
In years’ past, the top seniors would compete with top athletes from Michigan and Ohio in an All-Star Meet. This year, it was an all-Indiana affair, with the Senior All-Stars taking on the Junior All-Stars at Marian University.
Four Zionsville standouts participated in the event on Saturday afternoon, and had good results.
In the mixed 4x800, Zionsville’s Ryan Handy teamed with Halle Miller of Northview, Alyssa Dunlop of Chesterton and Wyatt Neireiter of Churubusco to place second in a time of 8:47.27.
Zionsville’s Evan Mayo ran with the juniors, and teamed with Avon’s Jessica Hegeduis, South Knox’s Aubrey Nowaskie and Fishers’ Makell Wiggins to place fourth in 9:18.72.
Handy placed fifth in the open 800 in 1:55.97, with Mayo placing ninth in 1:58.39.
In the 1,600, Matthew Helton placed second in a time of 4:15.60.
Fin Essley was second in the discus with a throw of 176-feet.
The seniors beat the juniors on the boys side, 203-173.
