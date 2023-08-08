LEBANON - It was a challenging day at Trophy Club for the Boone County Tournament on Tuesday evening.
Not only is Trophy Club on a challenge on a normal day, but a downpour in the middle of the round forced a delay in the proceedings.
But once they resumed, fourth-ranked Zionsville won the county title, finishing with a 162. Lebanon was second with a 191 and Western Boone came in third with a
"I'm glad we were able to get the round in and it is always good to play with our neighbors in Lebanon and WeBo," Zionsville head coach Maggie Nobbe said. "I think the girls came out and shot some good scores and managed some difficult conditions."
For Western Boone, it presented some different challenges for the Stars.
The course played longer than they were accustomed to and the girls had to adjust to that.
"We survived out there and that was the deal today," Western Boone head coach Katie Swisher said. "This was 500 yards longer than we are typically going to see and 400 yards longer than the regional course. We aren't going to play a lot of courses like this. The girls came out because we had to play county, and they took it well. We knew the scores were going to be a little higher, but there were some highlights in there."
For the third time in her career, Maddie Kaltenmark earned county medalist honors.
She shot a 39, tying with Lebanon's Audrey Patterson but won the tiebreaker by scoring better on the hardest handicap hole.
Kaltenmark joined Annabelle Pancake as the only players to win county three times.
"She just went out there and played well," Nobbe said. "She has a couple of wins in this tournament, so she knows what to do. She hasn't played this course a lot, but came out with a lot of confidence and took it one hole at a time."
Amaya Wade and Kaitlyn Adler tied for third in shooting 40s. Piper Myers shot a 43, with Maddie Diedrich shooting a 46 and Paige Henney shooting a 47.
Zionsville is off until their invite on Saturday.
"After last week, after having so many tournaments it was good to have a light week this week," Nobbe said. "Now we have a few days to get ready for the Zionsville Invite and all the good teams there."
Lebanon will be at the tournament as well.
Along with Patterson's 39, Emma Hornbecker shot a 46 and the Tigers got 53s from
For Western Boone, Ally Lewis led the team with a 44.
"She is able to think the game well for a freshman," Swisher said. "She had a great attitude and she was our low score with the most putts on the team, so she is hitting the ball well, just needs to put it together. She is going to continue to get better for us."
Stef Dickerson and Lyla Jackson each had 52s.
Swisher said she is proud of the way Jackson has started the season.
"She is still recovering from a knee surgery so she's been a little up and down," Swisher said. "But she continues to play her game and has a great attitude about her."
Jada Scott had a 61, Ally Sparks shot a 62 and Ila Stokes had a 65.
Western Boone heads to Harrison Hills on Thursday.
