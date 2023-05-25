Three Zionsville teams saw their seasons come to an end in close match-ups on Wednesday night.
The girls tennis team fell to Park Tudor in the regional final, while the baseball and softball teams fell to Carmel and HSE respectively in sectional play.
TENNIS
A fantastic season came to an end for the Lady Eagles against Park Tudor 4-1.
"Tonight was not a representation of how our season was as a whole," Zionsville head coach Alex Wittenbaum said in an email. "I am so proud of the effort that each and every one of our players gave throughout the entire campaign and I can’t thank everyone enough for their commitment and dedication to this program."
The Eagles win came at No. 2 doubles, where Brittany Witsken and Arya Patel topped Katie Pavlack and Natalie Whitacre 6-0, 7-6.
At No. 1 singles, Lucy King lost to Caitlin VanWinkle 7-5, 6-3, at No. 2 singles, Sudhi Murugesan lost to Shreya Mallela 6-2, 6-0 and at No. 3 singles Natalie Black lost to AnaMaria Ebersole 6-3, 3-6, 6-4.
At No. 1 doubles, Zoe Chappell and Ellery Walpole lost to Marissa Benge and Caroline VanWinkle 6-2, 5-7, 6-1.
Baseball
The Zionsville baseball team lost to Carmel 6-4 in extra innings on Wednesday.
After giving up an unearned run in the top of the second, Zionsville tied the game in the bottom of the third on an RBI-double from Riley Agbonhese.
Neither team was able to score in the next four innings.
The Eagles had a chance to walk it off in the bottom of the seventh, getting two on with one out on a single by Josh Girvan and a walk to Jackson Tielker, but couldn't get the winning run home.
In the eighth, Carmel two errors and a walk loaded the bases for the Greyhounds.
A bases-loaded walk gave the Greyhounds the lead, and after a fly out, a 2-run double made it 4-1.
Two batters later the Greyhounds added another 2-run double to make it 6-1.
The Eagles tried to rally in the bottom of the inning, loading the bases with no outs on singles by Agbonhese and Elliott Peter and Easton Moore being hit by a pitch.
A line-out double play halted momentum, but after Girvan walked, Max Bond reached on an infield single and when the throw got away three runs scored and Bond was on third.
But with the tying run at the plate, a strike out ended the game.
Agbonhese was 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored for the Eagles.
Simon Wilkinson got the start and allowed an unearned run on five hits in 4.1 innings. He struck out three.
Softball
An unearned run doomed the Zionsville softball team on Wednesday night as they lost to Hamilton Southeastern 1-0.
Back-to-back one out errors in the first led the Royals to score the only run of the game.
Zionsville's best chance to score came in the fourth, when Sydny Poeck walked with one out and Avery Benedict followed with a single. But after a sacrifice bunt, a ground out ended the threat.
Each team only had three hits in the game, with Poeck, Benedict and Leah Helton collecting hits for the Eagles.
Helton struck out eight in the circle for the Eagles, allowing just the unearned run.
