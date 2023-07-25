WHITESTOWN - In their Central Region Tournament opener on Monday afternoon, the Zionsville 12U Softball All-Stars showed they can win games with their pitching and defense.
In their second game on Tuesday evening, they showed they can win in other ways too.
Zionsville's All-Stars topped the Illinois champs from Brookfield 12-4, advancing in the winners bracket in the tournament.
"They are a tough team and had scored a bunch of runs in previous games," Zionsville manager Keith Deaton said. "We got into a tough situation in the middle of the game that we hadn't really seen much, and they put pressure on us, but our girls came right back and put pressure on them too. We did a great job with our bats and being patient."
The big sequence Deaton alluded to came in the fourth inning.
Zionsville entered the inning leading 5-2, but Illinois loaded the bases with one out. Sienna Kirschner got a strike out for the second out, but Illinois got a 2-run single with two outs to make it 5-4.
A walk reloaded the bases, but Kirschner got a big strike out to get out of the jam.
With momentum now against them, Zionsville's offense took the momentum right back.
Olivia Roberson led the inning off with a single, and two batters later Casey Etchison reached on a dropped third strike.
Two batters later with two outs, Roberson scored on a wild pitch, and after Olivia Deaton walked, Chandler Schaaf came through with a 2-run single to make it an 8-4 game.
After a walk to Kirschner, Amelia McKenna made it 9-4 with a double, and then Kirschner scored on a wild pitch to make it 10-4.
"(At the half inning) we just told the girls to keep their heads up and to play our game," Deaton said. "If we played our game, the hits and runs, and walks would come. Their pitcher was struggling a little bit, so we wanted them to take until they got a strike and that strategy worked."
Zionsville added two more runs in the fifth on a bases-loaded walk to Roberson and an RBI-ground out by Olivia Miller before Hadley St. John shut down Illinois in the sixth to finish the win.
A day after Zionsville took a little while to get going, they wasted little time on Tuesday getting on the scoreboard.
With a runner on and two outs in the first, McKenna tripled to center to plate the first run of the game. After two walks loaded the bases, Allie Trout singled up the middle to make it 3-0 early.
Illinois added single runs in the second and third to make it 3-2, but Zionsville pushed the lead to 5-2 in the third when St. John was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded and Trout then followed with a walk.
They were two of 10 runs the Eagles scored with two outs.
Zionsville had six hits in the game, with McKenna having two. They also drew 12 walks, with eight different girls drawing a walk.
"Everyone contributed, and that's been a theme for us," Deaton said. "We have some good momentum and hopefully that continues."
Kirschner started and struck out eight in four innings.
St. John came in for the final two innings, allowing just one base runner and striking out one.
"Hadley has been solid for us all season," Deaton said. "It is a totally different look than facing a hard thrower like Sienna. Hadley is more placement and hitting her spots and is really effective."
Zionsville will face Iowa in the winners bracket championship on Wednesday afternoon at 4 p.m.
