ZIONSVILLE - The Zionsville volleyball program got a tough test right out of the gate on Monday evening.
The Eagles welcomed in third-ranked McCutcheon, which has been one of the top programs in the state over the past several seasons.
The two teams battled back-and-forth for most of the night, but the host Eagles came away with a 3-1 (25-22, 21-25, 25-21, 25-17) win in the season opener.
"It's always a huge honor to play McCutcheon, they have a great program history," Zionsville head coach Olivia Goldstein said. "It's always a good feeling when you can get a win against a program like that. It was good because we got the win and we saw some of the things we need to work on."
After the teams traded wins in the opening two sets, McCutcheon led 13-11 in the third.
But the Eagles went on a 4-0 spurt to take a 15-13 lead after a block from Sophia Poehlein and a kill from Isabelle Poehlein, and then never trailed again.
They built the lead to five at 20-15 after a kill from Alexa Green and finished off the set from there.
"We made a tactical change so our setter wasn't against their No. 1 outside, and flipped it," Goldstein said. "We just talked between sets about how we knew we were nervous, our serve receive wasn't were it needed to be and as our passing improved we were able to run our middles in the third and fourth set. That made a huge difference."
In the fourth set, the Eagles grabbed control early, scoring six of the first eight points to go up 6-2.
They never led by less than three the rest of the set to finish off the win.
One thing that was evident throughout the match was how deep the Eagles attack could be this year.
The Eagles were able to spread their attack across the net and into the back role as well, with several girls now being six-rotation players.
"Having our outsides being able to play six rotations because their defense is solid gives us more weapons back there," Goldstein said. "I think we are getting a taste of it, but we are still just scratching the surface. As our ball control gets better we will be able to set more people."
Zionsville has Tuesday off, then heads on the road to Pike on Wednesday and Tri-West on Thursday.
They conclude the week with a tournament at Franklin Central on Saturday.
"We have seven matches this week so we will be busy," Goldstein said. "So we got the first one down and now it's six to go and we want to keep this rolling."
