JASPER - The Zionsville Little League Intermediate 50/70 All-Stars fell in the state semifinals on Sunday afternoon.
The squad, which won the District 8 Tournament to advance to state, went 2-1 in pool play to earn the No. 2 seed in the bracket.
In the opening game, they fell to Jasper 10-0, but came back to top Foster Park 9-2.
Down 2-0 after an inning, Zionsville scored three runs in the third thanks to a bases-loaded double by Noah Atkin.
Zionsville added on in the next inning, scoring six runs on a couple of errors and a run-scoring single from Henry McCrae.
ZLL made it out of a pool play with a 14-2 win over HYR.
Leading 1-0 on a run-scoring ground out by Atkin, Zionsville scored four in the third on a bases-loaded walk to Brady Allen, and singles from Will Satkamp, Sammy Beckman and Atkin.
Zionsville then scored three in the fifth, before adding six in the seventh to put the game away.
In the semifinals, they rematched against HYR, but lost 6-3.
Zionsville fell behind 6-0 after four innings.
McCrae and Isaac Welch had RBIs in the sixth to get Zionsville within four, and they added another run in the seventh but couldn't complete the comeback.
