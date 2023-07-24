WHITESTOWN – It took a little while for the Zionsville Little League 12U All-Stars to get going on Monday in their Central Region opener against Nebraska.
But with a large, partisan crowd behind them, the Eagles were able to calm their nerves and started the tournament off on the right foot with a 3-0 win.
“I have to give a big shout out to our crowd, they kept us in the game early,” Zionsville manager Keith Deaton said. “Later in the game, we did a better job of timing their pitcher up – she had a really good rise ball and we haven’t seen that much this season. It took us a few innings to get going, but we got some runners on base in a timely manner and got the runs we needed to win.”
Zionsville managed just one base runner in the first three innings, but were able to string together a big inning in the fourth.
AnnaRose Rowan was hit by a pitch with one out. After Olivia Deaton reached on a fielders’ choice that forced Rowan at second, Chandler Schaaf hit a grounder to third and the throw got away, allowing Deaton to score and putting Schaaf at third.
On the very next pitch, Sienna Kirschner singled to make it 2-0, and two batters later Olivia Patton hit an RBI-single to make it 3-0.
“Once we broke the ice and got some girls on base, it seemed like every one settled down,” Deaton said. “We were able to get in the swing of the game then.”
Those runs were more than enough for Kirschner and a strong Eagle defense.
Nebraska threatened twice in the game, putting two on with one out in both the second and third, but both times Kirschner and the defense got out of it.
In the second, she got a strike out and a fly out to Schaaf to end the inning, and in the fourth, she got a ground out to Abby Swan and a pop up to Deaton to end the threat.
Kirschner allowed just one hit in the game, striking out seven.
“We have been on her back all summer long,” Deaton said. “She is a true warrior and she steps up to the challenge. The teams are going to see a lot of her this week.”
Zionsville now advances to face the Illinois champions from Brookfield.
Game time is 7 p.m. in Whitestown. Admission is free.
“We talked to the girls after the game, and every one of them said they are having fun,” Deaton said. “There’s no nerves, we were in the team hotel this morning and they were all cracking their normal jokes. It can go one of two ways playing in front of all these people, but the girls are having a blast and enjoying it.”
