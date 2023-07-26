WHITESTOWN - One bad half inning cost the Zionsville Little League All-Stars on Wednesday afternoon.
Playing the state champions from Iowa in the winner's bracket final, the Eagles were tied 1-1 heading into the final inning.
But Iowa was able to put together a big inning, scoring seven times in the top of the sixth en route to an 8-1 win over Zionsville.
"In retrospect, I think we came out a little flat after all the emotion we put in the game last night," Zionsville manager Keith Deaton said. "We are in the same position now that we were in during the state tournament. We are fine with playing tomorrow and the format of this tournament is kind of advantageous for a team coming out of the elimination bracket. We have to take it one game at a time."
Down 1-0, the Eagles tied the game in the bottom of the fifth.
Allie Trout singled to lead off the inning, and two batters later Olivia Roberson walked. Olivia Miller followed with a run-scoring single to tie the game.
But the momentum didn't last long.
Iowa got back-to-back singles to lead-off the sixth inning. After a sacrifice bunt, Iowa took the lead with a two run single. With two outs and two on, Zionsville nearly got out of the inning but a 3-2 pitch just missed for ball four.
Iowa followed with a 3-run triple, then back-to-back RBI singles made it 8-1.
"We are usually more fundamentally sound on defense," Deaton said. "I think it was just one of those situations where we had a couple of errors and it just piled up on us. We were right there, and I am confident we are going to be ready to play tomorrow."
The loss drops Zionsville into the elimination bracket, where they will play Thursday at 11 a.m. against the winner of Missouri and Ohio.
Zionsville needs to win that, then has to beat Iowa on Friday to win the Central Region.
It's a similar situation to what Zionsville found themselves in during the state tournament. The Eagles dropped their second game of that tourney, then worked their way through the consolations to win the state title.
"We just want to make sure the girls remember what happened last week," Deaton said. "We were right in this game until the end, and had some runners in scoring position, just couldn't get them across the plate."
Zionsville had some chances to break through earlier in the game.
They had two on with one out, and then the bases loaded with two outs in the second inning, but couldn't get a run across.
Zionsville also had two on with no outs in the fourth, but were unable to plate a run.
Sienna Kirschner and Trout each had two hits, with Hadley St. John and Miller also getting hits.
Roberson and Chandler Schaaf each drew two walks.
"We will regroup a little bit, let them spend some time with their parents and then will have a team function tonight," Deaton said. "We just want to recenter and refocus and come out ready to play tomorrow."
