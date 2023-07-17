The Zionsville Little League Major Softball All-Stars battled their way through the consolation bracket to advance to the state championship game on Monday.
After winning their tournament opener against New Castle 15-0, Zionsville lost to Floyds Knobs 5-0 on Saturday morning to drop into the consolation bracket.
Zionsville topped Roselawn Little League 17-1 to stay alive.
Chandler Schaaf was 3-for-3 with two runs scored and two RBIs.
Olivia Deaton was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and two RBIs, Sienna Kirschner was 2-for-2 with two runs scored and an RBI, and Allie Trout was 2-for-2 with two runs scored an an RBI.
Olivia Patton, Hadley St. John, Olivia Roberson, Casey Etchison, and AnnaRose Rowan all had hits, a run scored an at least one RBI.
Amelia McKenna, Abby Swan and Olivia Miller all scored as all 12 Zionsville players scored.
On Sunday, Zionsville had a pair of rematches.
First, they topped New Castle 13-6.
Zionsville jumped out to a big lead.
In the first inning, Schaaf put the team up 1-0 with a single. Patton added a 2-run double and then scored on a passed ball. Trout drove in a run with a ground out to make it 5-0.
Zionsville then made it 9-0 in the second, scoring on a passed ball, an error and a two-run single from Patton.
Zionsville made it 11-0 in the third on a Roberson triple and a Etchison ground out. New Castle scored six run in the third to cut into the lead, but Zionsville tacked on two more on a Scaaf double and a passed ball.
Schaaf, Patton and Roberson all had two hits. Schaaf added three runs and two RBIs.
St. John and Miller each struck out two.
Later in the day, Zionsville avenged its only loss with a 6-4 win over Floyds Knobs.
Zionsville went up 1-0 on a McKenna double, but Floyds Knobs added runs in each of the first two innings to go up 2-1.
Zionsville took the lead in the third on a passed ball and a single from Kirschner, and added a run in the fourth on an error.
Leading 4-3 heading to the sixth, Zionsville got two runs on a passed ball and a single from Trout to make it 6-3. Floyds Knobs got a run in the bottom of the sixth, but Zionsville closed it out.
McKenna was 2-for-2 with a run scored and an RBI.
Trout was 2-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI. Schaaf, Kirschner, St. John, Roberson and Etchison also had hits.
Kirschner struck out three.
Zionsville will face Chet Waggoner for the title at 1 p.m. on Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.